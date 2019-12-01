Goldsmith Diamond Earrings

Goldsmith Diamond Earrings

It’s time to dazzle and sparkle for the holidays with these beautiful diamond stud earrings from Goldsmith Gallery Jewelers…the perfect accessory to every holiday outfit! Regularly priced at $995, get them right now specially priced at just $595. Goldsmith Gallery Jewelers has a huge selection in round, oval, and princess cuts from ¼ carat all the way to 6.0 carat…the icing on the cake! All gifts from Goldsmith Gallery Jewelers are custom gift-wrapped and ready-to-go under your tree!

Available at Goldsmith Gallery Jewelers

$595

