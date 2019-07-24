The U.S. Census Bureau is running short on time to complete key parts of its planning for the once-a-decade head count of every U.S. resident, officials with a government watchdog agency told lawmakers Wednesday.
U.S. Government Accountability Office officials told members of the House Subcommittee on Civil Rights and Civil Liberties that the bureau is at risk of falling behind on hiring, implementing systems for online responses to the questionnaire and some cybersecurity matters.
"We are running short on time before key census operations begin," said Nick Marinos, the GAO's director of information technology and cybersecurity.
GAO officials said the bureau has hired only about 900 of the 1,500 specialists it had hoped to have by now for outreach in minority communities for the 2020 Census next spring, while around 870 candidates are still waiting on background checks.