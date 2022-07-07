 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Graduation gift idea

  • 0

Dear Heloise: I just saw in your column this morning about gift ideas for a high school graduate going to college. My favorite gift is a first aid kit. I fill a small storage container with first aid items. The graduates always say how useful it is and that their dorm mates come to them when they need something. -- Carol E., Rockingham, Virginia

Dear Heloise: I use a lot of freezer bags, but I also like to recycle them since they are expensive. My problem was that I had no good place to allow them to dry after washing them. Then I had the idea to put the bags in the freezer and let the water droplets freeze. Now I can shake out the frozen drops or simply reuse the icy cold bags. -- G.S. in Tyler, Texas

Dear Readers: Pour baking soda under the bowl of your child's potty chair to reduce any lingering smells. A sprinkle a day can keep the odor at bay. -- Heloise

Dear Heloise: I use a good-sized envelope from junk mail as a temporary trash container on my kitchen countertop. I only have to make one trip to the main trash can after cooking! It saves time and steps with no drips or spill. I enjoy your column! Thank you. -- A reader, via email

People are also reading…

Dear Heloise: I've recently discovered something that has enriched my life, and I want to share with your readers. It might be a new tip for them, too. Have a hobby? Do a topic search on Facebook. You can discover groups that you can join. Let the creative juices flow and see what your peers are up to! -- Elizabeth, Stephens City, Virginia

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Black bear spotted at ZooMontana, killed by FWP

Black bear spotted at ZooMontana, killed by FWP

A black bear was killed by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks after it was seen lumbering near ZooMontana shortly before the zoo’s usual opening time Friday. The zoo was closed until noon to deal with the situation.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News