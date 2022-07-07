Graduation gift idea

Dear Heloise: I just saw in your column this morning about gift ideas for a high school graduate going to college. My favorite gift is a first aid kit. I fill a small storage container with first aid items. The graduates always say how useful it is and that their dorm mates come to them when they need something. -- Carol E., Rockingham, Virginia

Dear Heloise: I use a lot of freezer bags, but I also like to recycle them since they are expensive. My problem was that I had no good place to allow them to dry after washing them. Then I had the idea to put the bags in the freezer and let the water droplets freeze. Now I can shake out the frozen drops or simply reuse the icy cold bags. -- G.S. in Tyler, Texas

Dear Readers: Pour baking soda under the bowl of your child's potty chair to reduce any lingering smells. A sprinkle a day can keep the odor at bay. -- Heloise

Dear Heloise: I use a good-sized envelope from junk mail as a temporary trash container on my kitchen countertop. I only have to make one trip to the main trash can after cooking! It saves time and steps with no drips or spill. I enjoy your column! Thank you. -- A reader, via email

Dear Heloise: I've recently discovered something that has enriched my life, and I want to share with your readers. It might be a new tip for them, too. Have a hobby? Do a topic search on Facebook. You can discover groups that you can join. Let the creative juices flow and see what your peers are up to! -- Elizabeth, Stephens City, Virginia