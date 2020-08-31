Great Falls-area children found safe

Update: The children have been found safe, according to the Montana Department of Justice.
Great Falls police issued an Amber Alert for two children Monday evening.
Ezekiel and Savanna Gonzalez were taken from school at about 1 p.m. Monday by their non-custodial mother, Isabella Martinez, and Davin Dahl.
Police said that the children are believed to be in danger and were recently removed from Martinez's care, according to a release accompanying the alert.
The group was believed to be traveling in a dark blue 1998 Cadillac DeVille with a Montana license plate numbered 2-66011B.
Savannah and Ezekiel are both Hispanic. Savannah is 7-years-old with brown hair and brown eyes, last seen wearing a colorful dress with a butterfly print. Ezekiel is 8-years-old with black hair and brown eyes, last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants.
Martinez is 26-years-old, Hispanic, stands 5-feet-4-inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds, with Hazel eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black and white leggings, flip flops, and a dark mask.
Dahl is 30-years-old, white, stands six feet tall and weighs 140 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, light colored jeans, black shoes, and a black ball cap.
Authorities urge anyone with information to call 911 or Great Falls Police at 406-727-7688. The alert did not say which school or specifically where the children were last seen, nor did it include a suspected direction of travel.
