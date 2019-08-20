CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Rangers at the Great Smoky Mountains National Park say they received an unusual letter, and it included a piece of the park stolen by a tourist: a rock.
The sender, a girl named Karina, offered an apology.
“Deep Creek was awesome! I especially liked Tom Branch Falls. I loved it so much, I wanted to have a souvenir to come home with me, so I took a rock. I’m so sorry and want to return it,” the letter said.
The National Park Service posted her penciled letter on Facebook, partly because of Karina’s adorable innocence (she misspelled some words) but also because it underlies a growing threat to one of the nation’s most popular parks.
Stealing rocks from streams and rivers — or even just moving them — is a legitimate concern, the park says, because fish and endangered salamanders nest among pebbles in streams.
It’s also against federal law to remove anything from the park, including picking flowers.