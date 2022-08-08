 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Group to offer free veterinary services in Crow, Northern Cheyenne communities

The ElleVet Project_3024.jpg

The ElleVet Project is coming to the Crow, Northern Cheyenne and Billings community to offer free veterinary services.

 Courtesy of The ElleVet Project

The ElleVet Project, a nonprofit providing services to vulnerable animals, will be offering free veterinary care to pets in the Crow, Northern Cheyenne and Billings communities Aug. 8 through Aug. 11.

Services range from vaccinations, flea and tick preventatives, deworming, check-ups and emergency surgeries.

Amanda Howland, co-founder of The ElleVet Project, said this will be the first time the organization has offered services in Montana.

"We learned that when you treat someone's pet with much needed veterinary care, you help relieve some of their owner's stress while improving the pet's life," she wrote in an email to Lee Montana newspapers. 

Clinics at all locations will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The clinics include:

  • Monday, Aug. 8: Crow Reservation in Wyola (15 Mondell Ave., Wyola near the post office)
  • Tuesday, Aug. 9: Crow Park (144 Makawasha Ave., Crow Agency near the Crow Tribe Legislative Branch Office)
  • Wednesday, Aug. 10: Cheyenne Depot (4th St. and Cheyenne Ave., Lame Deer)
  • Thursday, Aug. 11: Billings/Lockwood (North Park 6th Ave N., Billings near the soccer field).
