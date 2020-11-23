Groups that help others need your help this holiday season

Tax-deductible donations may be made by visiting bigskyseniorservices.org or by mailing a check. Gift cards or cash donations for individual clients may be made by mailing or visiting 935 Lake Elmo Drive, Suite B, Billings, MT 59105.

Child and Family Services

The Department of Public Health and Human Services, Child and Family Services Division, is a state agency designated by statute to provide for the protection of children who are abandoned, dependent, neglected or abused and is specifically charged with the duty to investigate reports of child abuse or neglect and to provide protective services where necessary. The department provides services to children by utilizing various community resources and the legal system.

When children are placed in kinship foster care, the unexpected addition to a family can be expensive and often times, the family is in need of immediate assistance to maintain the children in the home. Items such as gift cards for groceries, diapers, formula and gas to transport the children to appointments would be greatly appreciated to help families in these crisis situations.