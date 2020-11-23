Groups that help others need your help this holiday season

Each year, The Billings Gazette asks charitable organizations around Billings and in Yellowstone County what they need to help people through the holidays.
We run those requests along with our Empty Stockings requests, which are specific to people in our community.
Here's what agencies have asked for this holiday season.
To give, please contact the agency.
Adult Protective Services
Adult Protective Services is a State of Montana program that investigates allegations of abuse, neglect and exploitation of elderly persons and disabled adults, and offers State of Montana programs to assist in protecting the vulnerable person.
Items that APS needs for victimized vulnerable adults include:
- Albertsons grocery gift cards.
- Walmart gift cards.
- Met Transit bus passes (10-ride passes are preferred).
- Visa gift cards.
- Restaurant gift cards.
Donors may also make checks out to Big Sky Senior Services and place in the memo line “Adult Protective Services.” Monetary donations may be mailed to 935 Lake Elmo Drive, Suite B, Billings, MT 59105. All donations will be used throughout the year to help victimized elderly or disabled adults. For more information, call APS at 406-839-4156.
Big Sky Senior Services
Senior citizens and adults with disabilities deserve the opportunity to live independently in their homes for as long as possible.
Big Sky Senior Services provides wrap-around services including in-home care, representative payee services, case management and a volunteer program. Of the people Big Sky Senior Services helps, 80% are living on less than $1,000 per month and there are times they fall short of groceries or have emergency needs.
During this holiday season, Big Sky Senior Services would love your help! This time of year really demonstrates the many needs of the clients we serve. Here are two giving opportunities to bring joy to the lives of our clients:
Cash or gift card donations to the Empty Stockings Fund helps bridge the gap. The Empty Stockings Fund is used to assist clients with emergency supplies, winter clothing, medication co-pays, food, toiletries, temporary emergency housing, and bedding. This fund is used only when there are no other resources to assist clients served by both Big Sky Senior Services and Adult Protective Services. All donations go directly to help the individual in need.
In addition to the Empty Stockings Fund, please read about our clients and consider adopting one or more of our clients. As you read their stories, please note that we’ve changed our 2020 gift program due to COVID-19 and are taking needed precautions. Rather than asking for gifts, we are asking for gift cards, stamps and cash donations to purchase gift cards. These gift cards will be mailed to our over 300 clients to provide a moment of holiday joy.
Tax-deductible donations may be made by visiting bigskyseniorservices.org or by mailing a check. Gift cards or cash donations for individual clients may be made by mailing or visiting 935 Lake Elmo Drive, Suite B, Billings, MT 59105.
Child and Family Services
The Department of Public Health and Human Services, Child and Family Services Division, is a state agency designated by statute to provide for the protection of children who are abandoned, dependent, neglected or abused and is specifically charged with the duty to investigate reports of child abuse or neglect and to provide protective services where necessary. The department provides services to children by utilizing various community resources and the legal system.
When children are placed in kinship foster care, the unexpected addition to a family can be expensive and often times, the family is in need of immediate assistance to maintain the children in the home. Items such as gift cards for groceries, diapers, formula and gas to transport the children to appointments would be greatly appreciated to help families in these crisis situations.
We have a lot of older kids in foster care and group home care. Many of them do not have much contact with family members. They want to be like their peers and would appreciate new, name-brand sweatshirts and sweats, including socks. Some of them also would appreciate anything other than generic body washes, soaps, shampoos, etc. Providing some gift cards for fast food, Target, Walmart, etc., would be greatly appreciated so they can choose what they want. You can’t imagine how providing them with these items really lights up their eyes, especially when they rarely have the opportunity to shop for themselves.
To donate, contact Child and Family Services, 2525 Fourth Ave. N., Suite 309, Billings, MT 59101.
For more information, call 406-657-3120.
Community Hope
Community Hope is a nonprofit organization in Laurel that provides help to those in need. This year we’re afraid that the holidays will be extra hard on folks who are already struggling. We could use the following items:
- Gas cards from Town Pump/Cenex.
- Walmart gift cards.
- IGA gift cards.
- Movie cards for The VUE and BREW.
Donations may be sent to Community Hope, P.O. Box 524, Laurel, MT 59044, or dropped off at 204 Cedar Ave. in Laurel.
For more information, call 628-7281.
Explorers Academy
Explorers Academy~A Head Start Program promotes school readiness by enhancing the social and cognitive development of young children through the provision of education, health, nutrition and family services.
Explorers Academy works with children and families who have the highest need in our community including low-income, disabled, foster and homeless children. Explorers Academy serves children and their families in Yellowstone and Carbon counties.
In general, Explorers Academy would appreciate donations:
- Grocery gift cards.
- Fuel gift cards.
- Pull-Ups, snow pants and winter coats in sizes 3T-6T, and children's snow boots in toddler sizes 3-5.
Please send donations to or drop them off at Explorers Academy~A Head Start Program, 615 N. 19th St., Billings, MT 59101. For more information, call 406-245-7233, ext. 278.
Family Service
Please help Family Service celebrate blessings and gratitude by fortifying those in need in our community.
We are seeking specific donations to serve families and seniors in need. Last year, more than 25,800 households received help at Family Service. Your gifts make a profound and significant difference, as vital essentials are provided to promote stability for our neighbors in need.
Our agency wish list includes:
- Food: Turkey breasts, boxed stuffing mix, green beans, corn and canned cranberry sauce for holiday food boxes helps everyone have enough to provide a family celebration. If your business or group wants to commit to a food drive in 2021, we would be very happy to partner on that effort with you.
- Financial donations to Family Service may be made by texting the word "COMFORT" to 43506 or mailing them to P.O. Box 1020, Billings, MT 59102. Donations of all amounts are very appreciated!
- Toys 4 Tots donations of toys and gifts — don't forget the teenagers! Look for drop-off sites online at billings-mt.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/donate-toys.aspx.
- Clothing: Wool socks, insulated gloves and boots help those living rough prevent frostbite. New and gently used items are welcome.
- Volunteers: Very high on our wish list are committed volunteers. Family Service is looking for community volunteers to help on a regular basis. Weekly, biweekly or monthly — each option is valued and appreciated. Many tasks are available for volunteers age 14 years and older.
Donations of food and items may be made at the donation drive-thru at 3931 First Ave. S. Financial gifts may be mailed to PO Box 1020, Billings MT 59103, or by texting the word "WISHLIST" to 43506 to make an online donation.
Montana Rescue Mission
Montana Rescue Mission aims to bring the joy of Christmas to the broken in our community. There is nothing more endearing than seeing a women tear up when she receives a gift on Christmas morning. Many times, it is the first gift she has received in years. Even more touching is watching the excitement of her child’s face when they find out Santa visited the homeless shelter.
The MRM could use the following items to bring the joy of Christmas into the lives of men, women and children:
- Single-ride MET Transit bus passes.
- Gas gift cards.
- Costco gift cards.
- Visa gift cards.
- Walmart gift cards.
- Home Depot gift cards.
COVID-specific needs include:
- All sizes and colors of tube-style face masks that slip over the head (like a turtleneck shirt without the shirt).
- Disposable rubber and latex gloves.
- Fleece blankets for shelter guests to keep when they leave the shelter.
- Lawn-and-leaf size garbage bags for keeping clothes and items sanitized after laundering.
- Volunteers to help us prepare, serve and clean up after public meals.
MRM never knows who will be staying in their house on Christmas, and monetary donations help buy specific gifts for the men, women and children the agency serves. The gift of time is also a beautiful and helpful way to serve.
To give, mail donations to P.O. Box 3232, Billings, MT 59103. For more information, visit montanarescuemission.org or call 406-259-3800.
Salvation Army
The pandemic has greatly impacted our Red Kettle sites and volunteers — this could cause us a loss of up to 50% in donations this year. We need your help now more than ever with donated time and treasure.
The Billings Corps remained a first responder during the pandemic, keeping its doors open the entire time, minus a two-week quarantine period. We aided the city in helping the homeless shelter-in-place as well as sheltering those needing to quarantine. We increased our meals to seven days a week through our Mobile Meals program and we delivered food boxes around town to those sheltering in place. As we overspent during the height of the pandemic, we need your help so we can continue our programs and services.
As we enter winter, we are in need of the following items:
- Adult coats.
- Sleeping bags.
- Hats.
- Gloves.
- Gasoline gift cards.
- Walmart gift cards.
- Hygiene kits.
- Socks.
- Non-perishable food items.
To become a volunteer or make a monetary donation, go to billings.salvationarmy.org.
Family Promise of Yellowstone Valley
Family Promise of Yellowstone Valley helps homeless families achieve and sustain independence through a community response to homelessness. Family Promise does this through our Emergency Shelter, Transitional Housing, Community Diaper Bank and the Wrap Around and Break the Cycle of Poverty program. With over a 90% success rate for the families that enter into our programing, the individualized case management and the many community partners make this possible for our neighbors struggling in the Yellowstone Valley region.
You can get involved and help other families break the cycle of poverty by donating:
- Gas gift cards.
- Grocery store gift cards.
- Winter coats.
- Hats.
- Gloves.
- Snow boats (all sizes).
- Household items.
- Diapers.
- Wipes.
- Baby items.
- Monetary donations.
Please make Christmas donations by Dec. 16. Donations may be sent to or dropped off at Family Promise of Yellowstone County, 10 S. 26th St., Billings, MT 59101. For more information, call Family Promise at 406-294-7432.
Billings Food Bank
The Billings Food Bank would appreciate your support to help us help those in need this holiday season.
Our needs include:
- Turkeys.
- Hams.
- Flour.
- Gravy mix.
- Veggies.
- Yams.
- Sweet potatoes.
- White potatoes.
- Canned fruit/vegetables.
- Cranberry sauce.
- Individually wrapped candy.
- Jell-O.
- Eggs.
- Cereal.
In a socially distanced world, if you prefer, you can always send monetary donations and we will do the shopping for you.
Volunteers are always needed, especially to help with holiday preparations. Food box preparation and distribution schedules are available by calling the office.
The Billings Food Bank is also accepting applications for holiday food boxes. A picture ID, proof of address and Social Security card are required. Applications are accepted at the Billings Food Bank from 10 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m., Monday-Friday.
Billings Food Bank is located at 2112 Fourth Ave. N. The mailing address is P.O. Box 1158, Billings, MT 59103. Call the Billings Food Bank at 259-2856, or e-mail foodbank@billingsfoodbank.com.
