Each year, The Billings Gazette asks charitable organizations around Billings and in Yellowstone County what they need to help people through the holidays.
We run those requests along with our Empty Stockings requests, which are specific to people in our community.
Here's what agencies have asked for this holiday season.
To give, please contact the agency.
Big Sky Senior Services
Senior citizens and adults with disabilities deserve the opportunity to stay living independently in their homes for as long as possible.
Big Sky Senior Services provides wrap-around services including in-home care, representative payee services, case management and a volunteer program. Of the people Big Sky Senior Services helps, 80% are living off less than $1,000 per month, and there are times they fall short of groceries or have emergency needs.
Cash or gift card donations to the Empty Stockings fund helps bridge the gap. This fund is used only when there are no other resources to assist clients served by both Big Sky Senior Services and Adult Protective Services. All donations will go directly help the individual in need.
The money has been used to pay for emergency supplies, winter clothing, medication co-pays, food, toiletries, temporary emergency housing and bedding.
Tax-deductible donations can be made by visiting BigSkySeniorServices.org or mailing a check or visiting the office at 935 Lake Elmo Drive
For more information, call 406-259-3111.
Community Hope
Community Hope has been located in Laurel for more than 35 years providing services such as food boxes, clothing and household items to those in need. The holidays can be a very hard time for those families and individuals already struggling to make ends meet. There are never any leftover funds for extras.
Our folks would love the following items:
- Gas gift cards to Town Pump and Cenex
- Wal-mart gift cards
- Movie passes to Vue & Brew
- IGA gift cards
- Generic gifts for teens
- Pre-paid phone cards
Donations can be sent to Community Hope, P.O. Box 524, Laurel, MT 59044; or dropped of at 204 Cedar Ave., Laurel, MT 59044. For more information, call 406-628-7281.
Child and Family Service
The Department of Public Health and Human Services, Child and Family Services Division, is a state agency designated by statute to provide for the protection of children who are abandoned, dependent, neglected or abused and is specifically charged with the duty to investigate reports of child abuse or neglect and to provide protective services where necessary. The Department provides services to children by utilizing various community resources and the legal system.
We have a lot of older kids in foster care and group home care. Many of them do not have much contact with family members. They want to be like their peers, and would appreciate new, name-brand sweatshirts and sweats, including socks. Some of them also would appreciate anything other than generic body washes, soaps, shampoos, etc. Providing some gift cards for fast food and stores like Target and Walmart would be greatly appreciated so they can choose what they want.
You can’t imagine how providing them with these items really lights up their eyes, especially when they rarely have the opportunity to shop for themselves.
When children are placed in kinship foster care the unexpected addition to a family can be expensive and often times the family is in need of immediate assistance to maintain the children in the home. Items such as gift cards for groceries, diapers, formula, or gas to transport the children to appointments would be greatly appreciated to help families in these crisis situations.
Transportation is frequently an issue for our clients. A donation of city bus passes would be greatly appreciated for clients to get to treatment and other appointments.
To donate, contact Child and Family Services, 2525 Fourth Ave. North, Suite 309, Billings, MT 59101. For more information, call 406-657-3120.
Explorers Academy
Explorers Academy~A Head Start Program promotes school readiness by enhancing the social and cognitive development of young children through the provision of education, health, nutrition and family services.
Explorers Academy works with children and families who have the highest need in our community including low-income, disabled, foster and homeless children. Explorers Academy serves 368 children and their families in Yellowstone and Carbon Counties.
In general, Explorers Academy would appreciate donations of $20 gift cards for fuel and snow pants, sizes 3T-5T.
Please send or drop off donations at Explorers Academy~A Head Start Program, 615 N. 19th St., Billings, MT 59101. For more information, call 406-245-7233 extension 278.
Family Service
Please help Family Service feed, furnish and fortify those in need in our community.
We are seeking specific donations to two of our programs, serving families and seniors in need. Last year, more than 18,000 households received help at Family Service. Your gifts make a profound and significant difference, as we provide vital essentials to promote stability for our neighbors in need.
Our agency wish list includes:
- Food: Turkeys, boxed stuffing and canned cranberry sauce for Christmas dinner food boxes so everyone has enough to eat through the holidays. If your business or group want to commit to a food drive in 2020, we would be very happy to partner on that effort, too.
- Clothing: Wool socks, insulated gloves and boots for those living rough to prevent frostbite. Gently used items are welcome.
- Financial donations can be made by texting the word WISHLIST to 43506.
- Volunteers: Very high on our wish list are volunteers. Family Service is looking for for community volunteers, to help us on a committed and regular basis. Weekly, biweekly or monthly — all of those options are valued and appreciated. Many tasks are available for volunteers, generally 14 years old or older.
Thank you for your thoughtful review of our requests.
Donations of food and items can be made at the donation drive through at 3931 First Ave. S. Financial gifts can be mailed to PO Box 1020, Billings MT 59103, or by cellphone by testing the word WISHLIST to 43506 to make an online donation.