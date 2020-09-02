Guest opinion: Charting a future for Gallatin, Madison ranges

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Gallatin Forest Partnership — a group of local hunters, anglers, mountain bikers, conservationists, horseback riders, skiers, business owners and citizens who care deeply about the Gallatin and Madison ranges — is working together to chart a future for the Gallatin and Madison ranges that protects the wildlife, clean water, wilderness, and recreation opportunities so important to all of us. Together, we’ve built broad support for a community-developed proposal with endorsements from nearly 100 individuals and 100 organizations and businesses, including the Park, Gallatin, and Madison County Commissions.

Our agreement took an important step forward when the Custer Gallatin National Forest released its draft Final Forest Plan in early July. We’re pleased that the Forest Service has incorporated important aspects of the agreement into the Forest Plan. We will continue working together to ensure that some missing elements are added to the final plan.

The good news

In her draft decision, Forest Supervisor Mary Erickson wrote that, regarding the Madison and Gallatin ranges, she “found the work of the Gallatin Forest Partnership to be the most compelling. … due to the area-specific recommendations combined with local knowledge, and the outreach and coalition-building across diverse interests that accompanied their proposal.”