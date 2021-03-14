Guest opinion: Federal lands were not 'always state lands'

In a March 10 opinion published by The Billings Gazette, C.A. Disney suggested federal lands in Montana were somehow “always state lands.” Unfortunately, his argument is not predicated on fact. In my 30-year career with the U.S. Department of the Interior, this notion arose on a seemingly cyclical basis, usually spawned by someone espousing it to sell a book, sell legal services or gain some type of political traction.

My response here is not to defend federal land ownership, but simply to point out what the law and the Montana constitution have to say about the subject.

If memory serves, most of what is now Montana was acquired by the federal government through the Louisiana Purchase in 1803, and the remainder through a treaty with Great Britain in 1846. Montana did not become a territory until 1864, and statehood came 25 years later in 1889. So it stretches the imagination to conceive that lands acquired in 1803, for example, “were the states’ to begin with,” as Disney contends.