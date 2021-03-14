Guest opinion: Federal lands were not 'always state lands'

In a March 10 opinion published by The Billings Gazette, C.A. Disney suggested federal lands in Montana were somehow “always state lands.” Unfortunately, his argument is not predicated on fact. In my 30-year career with the U.S. Department of the Interior, this notion arose on a seemingly cyclical basis, usually spawned by someone espousing it to sell a book, sell legal services or gain some type of political traction.
My response here is not to defend federal land ownership, but simply to point out what the law and the Montana constitution have to say about the subject.
If memory serves, most of what is now Montana was acquired by the federal government through the Louisiana Purchase in 1803, and the remainder through a treaty with Great Britain in 1846. Montana did not become a territory until 1864, and statehood came 25 years later in 1889. So it stretches the imagination to conceive that lands acquired in 1803, for example, “were the states’ to begin with,” as Disney contends.
The 1889 enabling act (25 Stat.676) enabled statehood for Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota and Washington. The second part of Section 4 of that act reads: That the people inhabiting said proposed States do agree and declare that they forever disclaim all right and title to the unappropriated public lands lying within the boundaries thereof, and to all lands lying within said limits owned or held by any Indian or Indian tribes; and that until the title thereto shall have been extinguished by the United States, the same shall be and remain subject to the disposition of the United States, and said Indian lands shall remain under the absolute jurisdiction and control of the Congress of the United States.
Article I of the Montana constitution reads: All provisions of the enabling act of Congress (approved Feb. 22,1889, 25 Stat. 676), as amended and of Ordinance No. 1, appended to the Constitution of the state of Montana and approved Feb. 22,1889, including the agreement and declaration that all lands owned or held by any Indian or Indian tribes shall remain under the absolute jurisdiction and control of the congress of the United States, continue in full force and effect until revoked by the consent of the United States and the people of Montana.
While the notion that states such as Montana merely “asked the federal government for some temporary help” to manage the public lands within their boundaries may sound warm and fuzzy or rally the troops, it simply has no basis in fact. But in an age of misinformation, it is not surprising that some would purport is as such.
Greg Albright is a Billings resident who worked 30 years for the U.S. Department of Interior's Bureau of Land Management.