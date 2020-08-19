Guest opinion: It's vital for businesses to support the Public Safety Levy

Police, fire protection, first responders, and public health are far more important to economic development than buildings. Their job is even more important and more dangerous with the pandemic. Billings business owners must support the Public Safety Levy if we are going to maintain a viable and successful business climate.

The levy will replace the 2004 levy that was fixed at $8.2 million. I know a little about the 2004 levy because I helped write it and my dear friend and mentor George Selover and I co-chaired the campaign. In two days, we raised the money for the 2004 public safety levy campaign. Business leaders in 2004 overwhelmingly supported the effort with money, time and their personal reputations. It was viable at the time and worked for quite a while. Because of inflation and Billings' increasing crime problem it needs to be replaced and revised. Not everyone then, like now, agreed with every aspect of that levy but we moved ahead to protect the citizens of Billings. To say no or not support it is dangerous for our community.