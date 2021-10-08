Guest opinion: Migratory birds connect Montana and the world

October 9, 2021, was "World Migratory Bird Day” in Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. It was May 8, 2021, in Canada and the USA. Many summer migrants are leaving or have left Montana for the “October 9” regions, and winter migrants are arriving here now, so another Migratory Bird Day for Montana is pretty easy to justify!

Some of us appreciate these birds for their beauty, some for keeping insect populations in check, and yes some people just don’t appreciate birds. On this World Migratory Bird Day though we might come together with respect for what these birds bring to us all, what they do to exist, and admire that they travel thousands of miles from north to south and back again, and again and again, year after year. Some migrant birds like Swainson’s Hawks travel well over 10,000 miles round trip each year to get to and from Montana!