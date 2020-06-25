Guest view: America must reconcile with our racist history

Our movements and our elected officials must NOT legitimize unaccountable paramilitaries. We must end our abusive relationship with white supremacy. As the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King famously said, “True peace is not merely the absence of tension: it is the presence of justice. America must reconcile with our racist history and racism’s continued stronghold on our institutions. Rural America must also reconcile its problem with guns and militias.

Rachel Carroll Rivas resides in Helena and is the Co-Director of the Montana Human Rights Network.

Eran Thompson, based in Billings, is an organizer for social, racial and economic justice with over 25 years experience. Judith Heilman lives in Bozeman and is the Founder and Executive Director of the Montana Racial Equity Project.

Lauren Small Rodriguez attends UM in Missoula, is an advocate for indigenous rights and public health, and is a Northern Cheyenne Coast Guard veteran.

Dustin Monroe is a Blackfeet and Assiniboine tribal member, data scientist and indigenous rights advocate in Missoula.