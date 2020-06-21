Guest view: Support young learners by voting yes on elementary school levy

On behalf of all the teachers, staff, and administrators in Billings Public Schools, I want express my sincere gratitude and appreciation for your support of our students and district through the COVID-19 pandemic. In a matter of days, we were able to pivot our operations to partner with families and provide ongoing instructional opportunities for students in their homes. We could not have done that without a community that believed in the power of teamwork for our schools.
From video classrooms and online learning platforms, to take-home packets and even lunches, our staff and parents came together to ensure that kids kept learning during the shutdown. The community rallied alongside us, offering virtual field trips, donating funds to keep the Backpack Meal Program operating, and helping us deliver a historic live graduation for the Class of 2020. Truly, it was an extraordinary effort by our community to show students just how much they matter to us.
The value of this community spirit and support for Billings schools cannot be overstated. The success of our school system depends on quality teachers, dedicated staff, engaged parents, and a community that prioritizes education. Last year, Billings showed its commitment to quality public education by passing a high school mill levy that dramatically improved high school instructional materials and began to shift our system to focus as much on career preparation as college preparation.
Because of your investment last year, we upgraded 12,000 high school textbooks and instructional materials, added a career coach in each high school, introduced career pathways to nearly 4,000 middle school students, and expanded career pathways for more than 5,000 high school students. In just one year, we have measurably transformed the way our schools prepare students for life after graduation and we will continue to make these improvements throughout the system.
Now, we must apply that same level of dedication to our youngest learners. Ballots are arriving in mailboxes now, asking voters to support a $1.6 million levy for our elementary program. To put that in individual terms, that is equal to a $0.82 monthly tax increase, or $9.80 annually, on a $100,000 tax-assessed home. On a $200,000 home, the impact would be $1.63 monthly, or $19.60 annually.
As you know, the state of Montana assumes that local voters will contribute 20% of a district’s budget through mill levies, while the state contributes the remaining 80%. This levy is the local contribution of the funding formula and will be earmarked for operational costs essential to supporting the learning environment.
I am very respectful of the difficulties families are facing right now. Before asking voters to approve a mill levy, I took action internally to reduce spending in the district. Earlier this year, I reduced payroll by $2.6 million, eliminated administrative positions, and implemented a hiring freeze and a 10% across-the-board cut in spending.
These were difficult decisions, but they also sparked important innovations. For example, parents and teachers concerned about reductions to the music program rallied to come up with a creative solution that will actually improve the quality of the program.
It is time that as a community we start asking ourselves, “What do we want out of our schools and how do we want to fund those expectations?” Billings Public Schools must continually grow and modernize to offer a high-quality education and show taxpayers the value of their investment in schools. With sustained community support, I am confident that Billings can lead Montana in academic achievement and set our children on a path to lifelong success, but I cannot do it without you.
I want to commend you all for your extended efforts in assisting students with their education while maneuvering through the challenges associated with the pandemic. As we move forward together, it is essential that we ensure our students are afforded the quality of education they so deserve.
Ballots are due back in the county election office by July 7th. If you have questions about the mill levy, check out sd2milllevy.org, or reach out to me personally. Before you head out to celebrate the Independence Day weekend, drop those ballots in the mail. Vote Yes on the mill levy — let’s Rise Up and Come Together for our schools.
Greg Upham is superintendent of Billings Public Schools.
