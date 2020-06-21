Guest view: Support young learners by voting yes on elementary school levy

These were difficult decisions, but they also sparked important innovations. For example, parents and teachers concerned about reductions to the music program rallied to come up with a creative solution that will actually improve the quality of the program.

It is time that as a community we start asking ourselves, “What do we want out of our schools and how do we want to fund those expectations?” Billings Public Schools must continually grow and modernize to offer a high-quality education and show taxpayers the value of their investment in schools. With sustained community support, I am confident that Billings can lead Montana in academic achievement and set our children on a path to lifelong success, but I cannot do it without you.

I want to commend you all for your extended efforts in assisting students with their education while maneuvering through the challenges associated with the pandemic. As we move forward together, it is essential that we ensure our students are afforded the quality of education they so deserve.

Ballots are due back in the county election office by July 7th. If you have questions about the mill levy, check out sd2milllevy.org, or reach out to me personally. Before you head out to celebrate the Independence Day weekend, drop those ballots in the mail. Vote Yes on the mill levy — let’s Rise Up and Come Together for our schools.

Greg Upham is superintendent of Billings Public Schools.

