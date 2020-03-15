Guest view: Those with disabilities vote, too

I want to remind adult Montanans with Disabilities that we have the right to vote.

With a very narrow exception for people with guardians who have explicitly had their right to vote suspended as part of guardianship proceedings, we have the right to vote along with all other vote-eligible Montanans. Our right can’t be impeded by polling locations or ballots that are difficult or even impossible for us to cast independently.

A slew of laws had to be passed to remove these barriers. Starting with the Voting Rights Act of ‘65, VAEHA in ’84, Americans with Disabilities Act Title II in ‘90, NVRA in ’93, and Help America Vote Act in ’02, among others, the law clearly states that people with disabilities are in fact citizens and do have the right to vote unimpeded. Though barriers remain, these laws give us the right and responsibility as citizens to continue to exercise right, to be active constituents and participate in the process.

These laws prohibit states from disqualifying voters solely because of disability status, allow for necessary assistance to vote, mandate providing accessible polling places and alternate means of voting, increase voter registration opportunities, and affirm your right to privacy.