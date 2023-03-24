PARK CITY, Utah — Gwyneth Paltrow insisted Friday on the witness stand that a ski collision at an upscale Utah ski resort in 2016 wasn’t her fault, claiming the man suing her had smashed into her from behind.

Paltrow testified that the crash shocked her — and at first, she worried that she was being violated.

“There was a body pressing against me and a very strange grunting noise,” she said.

“My brain was trying to make sense of what was happening," the actor-turned-lifestyle influencer added, clarifying on the stand that the collision was not a sexual violation.

Paltrow and Terry Sanderson, the retired optometrist who is suing her, are both expected to answer questions about the crash while their attorneys jostle to convince the 8-member jury which skier was positioned downhill and who had the right of way.

Throughout Paltrow’s heavily anticipated testimony, the founder-CEO of Goop calmly and repeatedly said that Sanderson, who sat several feet away in court, crashed into her. To draw attention to her wealth and privilege, Sanderson's lawyers probed Paltrow about the price of ski instructors at posh Deer Valley Resort — and her decision to leave the mountain to get a massage the day of the crash.

Sanderson and his four-member legal team dispersed themselves across the courtroom to reenact the crash for the jury, whose members perked up after days of yawning through jargon-dense medical testimony about his broken ribs, concussion and brain damage.

Paltrow's attorneys objected to her participation in such a reenactment. Throughout the week in Utah, her legal team has asked for special restrictions, including limiting photography both in the courtroom and in the public parking lot outside — where a rope cordons off Paltrow’s entrance and exit paths.

Next week, Paltrow's team is expected to call to the stand medical experts, ski instructors and her two children, Moses and Apple.

After the collision, Sanderson sent his daughters an email with the subject line: “I’m famous ... At what cost?” One of the daughters wrote back: “I also can’t believe this is all on GoPro.”

GoPro cameras are commonly worn by outdoor athletes including skiers to capture action sports.

Sanderson’s daughter, Shae Herath, testified Friday that she didn't know whether GoPro footage existed, despite her email. She said her father told her over the phone that he assumed there must be footage of the collision — from someone on the crowded run with a camera affixed to their helmet.

“There was this big, blood curdling scream. Someone would’ve looked,” Herath said, recalling the conversation with her father about how Paltrow shrieked during their collision.