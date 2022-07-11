HABURCHAK 60th

Jane and Bob Haburchak of Billings recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. Jane Nelson and Robert Haburchak were married on June 18, 1962 in Missoula. Bob was employed by the Bureau of Land Management in Wyoming, Nevada, Colorado and Montana. He retired in 2000 from the state office in Billings as a wildlife biologist. Jane worked a variety of jobs including teaching and working at the Billings Gazette until retiring in 2000. Their children and spouses are Wendy (Ben) Lujan of Billings, and Robert (Michelle) Haburchak of Chamber, Nebraska. They have eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. A four-generation family gathering in Billings in Augusts is planned to celebrate.