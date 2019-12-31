Extreme weather wasn't the only thing battering local homes during the 2010s. Billings' most prominent feature, the sandstone Rimrocks that line the north side of a portion of the city, transformed from inanimate natural sculptures to bringers of destruction.
In October 2010, a house on Granite Avenue became a total loss when a boulder crashed through its north side. There were no major injuries reported, but the damage to the house was so significant that the city ordered the owners to demolish the building.
The following April, the boulder was removed, along with slabs of rock that were still precariously hanging onto the side of the Rims. While crews were working on removing one section of rock, a different slab fell several miles away.
The Granite Avenue house was demolished. Weeks later, in June 2011, another house on the same street was destroyed by a gas explosion.
The owners of the house destroyed by the falling boulder sued the city of Billings and state highway department, claiming the rock fall was the result of water from a culvert under U.S. Highway 3. A jury ruled against the homeowners.
The Granite Avenue rock fall was just the first of several incidents in which large chunks of rock fell from the Rims in the 2010s. In May 2014, rocks fell twice within 24 hours, closing Zimmerman Trail for several months. The following December, boulders fell onto Mountain View Boulevard, blocking access to the road and damaging utilities.
Zimmerman Trail was closed yet again in 2017 as rocks the size of small cars crashed onto the road, damaging the pavement and guardrail.
In June 2018, another rock slide on Mountain View Boulevard sent boulders and "a rock as big as a house" into a resident's yard and garage. One boulder smashed a pickup truck.
A crew removed a 200-ton slab of rock from the Rims above the Mountain View neighborhood the following September.
A year later, boulders rolled into the home of Montana legislator Bill Mercer on Laredo Place, not far from the location of the 2011 rock fall that happened miles away from where crews were working to remove another piece of rock.
Workers removed more rock from above Laredo Place in December 2019.
The repeated rock falls have brought debates and discussion about liability for such disasters and whether insurance should cover repairs.
