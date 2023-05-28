Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

It's not just what's around the home that helps protect your property from wildfire, but also the construction of the home itself. There are many measures you can take to safeguard your home from wildland fire. While you may not be able to accomplish everything listed below, all of these action decrease the ignitability of your home and increase the chance of survival during a wildland fire.

ROOFS

The roof is the most vulnerable part of your home. Because of its large horizontal surface, embers can land and ignite combustible materials and debris such as leaves and needles.

■ Replace wood shake and shingle roofs with fire resistant class A roofing materials such as composition, metal, and tile.

■ Plug openings in roof coverings, such as the open ends of barrel tiles and ridge caps, with non-combustible materials.

■ Clean roof valleys and rain gutters of flammable material.

■ Replace plastic skylights with double-pane glass, one of the panes should be tempered glass. Close skylights if threatened by a wildfire.

■ Install an approved spark arrester on chimneys.

EAVES

Open eave construction is vulnerable to embers and flames. "Boxed-in" or eaves with soffits provide better protection. 

■ Cover open eaves with sheathing, such as plywood or fiber-cement board. Use tongue and groove joints or other intricate joint, do not use butt joints.

VENTS

Embers can enter the attic and other enclosed spaces through vents. Vents with vertical orientation, such as vents in open eave construction or gable end vents, are more susceptible to embers.

■ Cover attic, eave, and foundation vents with 1/8 inch wire mesh or install new vent types designed to prevent ember entry.

■ For added protection, cover vent openings with pre-cut plywood or aluminium foil folded several layers thick and stapled.

WALLS

Combustible siding and trim are vulnerable to flames from ignited vegetation or debris at the base of walls. Fire can spread vertically to windows and eaves. An effective non-combustible zone close to your home is particularly important if you have combustible siding.

■ Fill gaps in siding and trim materials with quality caulk and replace poor condition building materials.

■ Install skirting made from non-combustible materials (e.g. metal or fiber-cement) around the perimeters if place of residence is a mobile home.

WINDOWS AND DOORS

Embers can enter through open windows and through gaps at the edge of garage doors. Plants or combustible materials stored under windows can ignite by embers, resulting in flames breaking window glass and igniting combustible window frames.

■ Replace single-pane, non-tempered glass windows with multiple-pane, tempered glass types.

■ Close all windows in the event of a wildfire.

BALCONIES AND DECKS

Embers can collect under balconies and decks, igniting vegetative debris and other combustible materials, including the deck. The flames can then enter the home through walls enter the home through walls or broken glass in the window or sliding glass door. Shade coverings for decks should be made from non-combustible materials. Carpeted decks should be avoided.

■ Place combustible patio furniture, such as lounges, tables, and hammocks, inside the house or garage if wildfire is threatening.

■ Replace deck boards that are less than one inch thick or that are in poor condition with thicker, good condition boards. Use metal flashing between the deck and the house.

■ Remove plant debris, wood piles, and other easily ignited materials from under decks.

■ Consider enclosing the open sides of the deck with siding materials that are properly vented or 1/8-inch wire mesh to reduce maintenance and deter ember entry. Do not use wooden lattice to enclose decks.

See how hardening your home provides wildfire protection: www.youtube.com/ watch?v=DvsjNBGwoFo