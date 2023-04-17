Hardin’s City Council has motioned to serve as sub-recipient for the town of Lodge Grass, meaning Hardin will receive about $1.4 million to pay for construction engineering services and for equipment towards water and sewer infrastructure projects in Lodge Grass.

Lodge Grass was awarded the funds as part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 but is unable to receive the funds because the town is on a “no pay” list as a result of poorly reported finances in previous years.

Mayor Quincy Dabney and his administration have organized nine years’ worth of state-required documentation and reporting in five years, he said in a Jan. 26 BHCN report. Lodge Grass hoped to be off that list in time to be able to receive the money before the distribution deadline, but Hardin’s motion has secured the funds to be invested in Lodge Grass.

Previously, Hardin’s City Council had denied the request, but after a couple of formal visits from Mayor Dabney and presentations to the Council, as well review of information from City Attorney Jordan Knudsen — the Council apparently felt secure enough legally to reach an interlocal agreement.

City Accountant Drew Lehr has also been assisting the town. Lehr and Dabney have cited a very high demand for Certified Public Accounting services, which consequently thwarted Dabney to report a 2019 audit that hung up the state-compliance process.

Big Horn County also agreed to act as a sub-recipient for the town in the way of about $100,000 towards a bacteria-killing UV system, which was reported in the Nov. 3, 2022 BHCN.

Dabney has said that he has struggled to find local partnership and thanked the Council for always showing an open door. Dabney appeared appreciative and glad for the support.

Lodge Grass, in recent years, has worked to overhaul their water systems. The town replaced its water tower in 2016 and also began efforts around that time to clean the lagoon, which has faced stalls. So, the town now has a new water storage tank, the bacteria-killing UV system that will be built, new and upgraded water pumps, and funds now to upgrade the wwtf.