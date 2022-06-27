Hardin's Laura Sundheim receives national Inspiration Award

FORT SHAW — Laura Sundheim of Hardin received the prestigious Kathy Holloway Women of Inspiration Award at the recent National High School Athletic Coaches Association (NHSACA) annual convention in Altoona, Iowa.

According to the NHSACA, the award is presented based on character, role model and impact on women's athletics.

Sundheim, who was inducted into the Montana Coaches Association (MCA) Hall of Fame in 2001, has been a member of the MCA for 40 years.

She is currently the track coach at Hardin High School, as well as a school counselor. She is also a longtime basketball official.

Sundheim has served on the MCA's executive board for six years as a Class A director. She has also served two-year stints as vice president, president and past president, along with serving as a clinic speaker.

She has been nominated 18 times for the MCA coach of the year award and been selected on five occasions.

She was chosen by the National Federation of State High School Association as a regional coach of the year in 2000. She was also a finalist in 2000 for the NHSACA volleyball coach of the year award.

At the same convention, Mike McLean of Great Falls CMR was inducted into the NHSACA Hall of Fame. He was the head boys basketball coach at CMR and as assistant for girls softball.

Overall, McLean has been a part of 13 state championships in 32 years of coaching.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0