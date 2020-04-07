Henrietta Goodman on writing about viruses during a pandemic and 'darker' poems

What book are you currently reading? Is there a book you are looking forward to pulling off your shelf? What about one you’re eager to order?

I’m currently reading a novel called The Girl with Glass Feet by Ali Shaw. It’s kind of a dark fairy tale, with several interwoven stories. I’m also reading Dog Soldiers by Robert Stone. Next up is Stay and Fight by Madeline Ffitch, which I’m looking forward to very much.

What have you been listening to lately? What’s your go-to music and why?

I’ve been listening Amanda Shires and Jason Isbell cover the Warren Zevon song “Mutineer,” which they performed live in Billings last month, and a lot of Wilco, because I had tickets to the Missoula show that was cancelled and so received a free download of a previous live show, which was very nice. And Tom Catmull from Missoula, who’s been playing great shows on Facebook live. And Richmond Fontaine and Richard Buckner, always.

What shows or movies are you watching right now? Do you have a guilty pleasure that you’d admit to streaming online?