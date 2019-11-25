Each year, Empty Stockings gives readers a way to connect with struggling families around Billings.
The profiles are real, but the names have been changed to protect the identities of those who need help.
To help them, please contact the agency named in bold type at the end of each listing.
Gifts delivered to those agencies should be new and unwrapped, although gift wrap may be included with your donation.
Please label gifts with the names of the recipients.
Gift requests
A sibling group of three is living with their grandparents on a limited income. Logan, 13, wears size 14/16 shirts and pants. He could use new socks and underwear. Lilly, 11, wears 10/12 sizes, and size 6 for shoes. She likes hair tools as she loves to dress up. Luke is 10 and wears size 10/12. He likes Legos and enjoys building and making robots. They love to play board games as a family together with their grandparents. Their grandparents have not asked for anything but could use a gift card for a nice dinner withoutthe kids. Contact Child and Family Services, 2525 Fourth Ave. North, Suite 309, Billings, MT 59101, 406-657-3120.
Jack and Jill are the parents of four children and have been living in a crowded motel room for many months. They have only an electric skillet and microwave to prepare their meals. They are on a list for Section 8 Housing assistance, but it could be many months before something becomes available. Dad works full time, but his wages aren’t high enough to be able to rent a place for the family. Emily is 4 years old and wears size 8 girl’s jeans and T-shirts. She loves to play with L.O.L. dolls and slime. Joe is an 11 year old boy who likes sweatpants and long-sleeved shirts, both in small men’s sizes. He loves Nerf guns and small Hot Wheels cars. Sam is a 13-year-old boy who also likes sweatpants and long-sleeved shirts, both in medium men’s sizes. He would like ear buds for a phone, and also loves Nerf guns. Mary is a teenage girl who could use a gift card to buy clothing. She would love makeup: eye shadow, mascara, and eyebrow makeup. She also enjoys wearing perfume. Explorers Academy~A Head Start Program: 615 N. 19th St., Billings, MT 59101; 406-245-7233 extension 278.
Leia is a single mother of two boys who came to YWCA seeking legal help and counseling to leave her abusive partner. She is determined not to let her past affect her children. She needs long black socks, gas cards, glove, snow tires, pajamas, stamps and stationary, or a laptop. She wears a size 14 pants, XL shirts, and size 10 shoes. Homer is 6 and needs snow pants (size 8), gloves, pants, pajamas size 7, and shoes size 1. Hugh is 7 and also needs pajamas, snow pants and gloves, pant size 12, shirts size 10-12, and shoes size 4. The boys would enjoy Spider-Man, Legos, Minecraft, Mario, Play-Doh, trucks, board games, science kits, arts and crafts and STEM projects. YWCA Billings, 909 Wyoming Ave., Billings, MT 59101. 406-252-6303.
Darcy is 4 months old. She is working on her core strength and would like a gray Bumbo seat to help her learn to sit up. She is in need of 6- to 9-month clothing for the winter months. She would like age-appropriate toys. Contact Child and Family Services, 2525 Fourth Ave. North, Suite 309, Billings, MT 59101, 406-657-3120.
Morgan is 9 months old, he would like 9-12, 12-18 month clothing to keep him warm during the winter. He would like age appropriate toys. He is in needs of wipes and size 4 diapers. Contact Child and Family Services, 2525 Fourth Ave. North, Suite 309, Billings, MT 59101, 406-657-3120.
Anthony is 4. He wears size 5t for everything. He likes everything Paw Patrol, Toy Story and, Cars and Spider-man. He likes to play with Play-Doh. Contact Child and Family Services, 2525 Fourth Ave. North, Suite 309, Billings, MT 59101, 406-657-3120.
Hailee is 7 and wears size 7-8 clothing. She would love Blume Dolls, L.O.L. Surprise! toys, Candylocks Sweet Treat dolls and Shopkins. She likes watching movies and reading books. She likes hair accessories and little girl toys. Contact Child and Family Services, 2525 Fourth Ave. North, Suite 309, Billings, MT 59101, 406-657-3120.
Andrew is 17 years old. He loves to listen to music and hang out with his friends. He would like a gift card to a restaurant to enjoy a dinner out. He is attending school full time and working part time. He would appreciate household items as he is looking toward more independence. He likes the Seattle Seahawks and enjoys watching football. Contact Child and Family Services, 2525 Fourth Ave. North, Suite 309, Billings, MT 59101, 406-657-3120.
Dana is 9 years old. She wears size 10/11 for shirts and pants, and she loves dresses. She is very girly and likes to do her hair. She likes to read and play with the Hairdorables Pets. Contact Child and Family Services, 2525 Fourth Ave. North, Suite 309, Billings, MT 59101, 406-657-3120.
Ryan is 11 years old. He wears size 10-12. He likes Lego sets and GraviTrax kits. He could use a new pair of snow boots, winter coat and a winter hat. Contact Child and Family Services, 2525 Fourth Ave. North, Suite 309, Billings, MT 59101, 406-657-3120.
Tyler is 7 years old, he wears size 7/8 clothing. He could use education toys/items as he is behind on his development and speech. He is working on his reading and words. He could use a winter coat and snow boots. He likes Minecraft. Contact Child and Family Services, 2525 Fourth Ave. North, Suite 309, Billings, MT 59101, 406-657-3120.
Millie and John are the dedicated hardworking parents of four boys; George, 9; Jason, 6; Ben, 3; and Chris, 2. Millie and John work hard to provide for their family, but they have recently come upon serious financial strain due to circumstances beyond their control. The family was forced to move for their safety. They had to sell their belongings and use every bit of money they had to pay for the new place. George loves reading ("Captain Underpants" is a favorite) and doing puzzles. He wears 5 and 6T clothing and wears a size 13 shoes. Jason loves Army stuff and reading. He wears 5 and 6T clothing and wears size 13 shoes. Ben loves kitchen stuff and dressing up. He wears 3T in clothing and wears a size 10 shoes. Chris loves tools and kitchen stuff. He wears 2T clothing and size 7 shoes. All the boys love superheroes, as well. Millie and John could use gift cards to Holiday for gas; and WinCo Foods, Albertsons or Walmart for food to help the family. Explorers Academy~A Head Start Program: 615 N. 19th St., Billings, MT 59101; 406-245-7233 extension 278.
Joanie is 3 years old and is an active child who is working hard with therapists to overcome her delays. She is obsessed with Peppa Pig and loves to play dress up, especially in frilly princess dresses. She could really use new winter clothes. She is a size 4T/5T and 9 in shoes. She loves to color, and pink is her favorite color. She likes "Frozen" and Minnie Mouse and enjoys when people read to her. She would love some new dishes and play food for her little kitchen set. Contact Child and Family Services, 2525 Fourth Ave. North, Suite 309, Billings, MT 59101, 406-657-3120.
Matt D., 1, wears 18 month to 2T clothes. Bath and learning toys would be nice. Contact Child and Family Services, 2525 Fourth Ave. North, Suite 309, Billings, MT 59101, 406-657-3120.
Lisa is an 8-year-old girl in foster care. She wears a size large shirt and size 8 pants. She likes dolls and enjoys drawing. Contact Child and Family Services, 2525 Fourth Ave. North, Suite 309, Billings, MT 59101, 406-657-3120.
Tony is a 13-year-old boy in foster care. He wears a size men’s small. He is in need of a bike. He also enjoys drawing and sports. Contact Child and Family Services, 2525 Fourth Ave. North, Suite 309, Billings, MT 59101, 406-657-3120.
Sadee is a 4-year-old girl in foster care. She wears a size 5T in clothes and 10 in shoes. Sadee would like cowgirl boots and also enjoys Barbies and dolls. Contact Child and Family Services, 2525 Fourth Ave. North, Suite 309, Billings, MT 59101, 406-657-3120.
Maria was physically and emotionally abused by her husband who is now in prison. She works very hard to care for her children. She needs snow boots size 9, size 10 pants and large shirts. Eva is 2, loves Play-Doh and babies. She wears 3T pants, 3T shirts and size 9/10 shoes. Christina is 3 and loves princesses, ballerinas and Play-Doh. She wears size 4T pants, 4T shirts and 9/10 shoes. Marissa is 10 and is interested in anime, art and makeup. She wears a size 11/12 pants and shirt and size 6 shoes. Jonathan is 13 and is into skateboarding, music, hip hop dancing and football. He wears size 16 pants, large shirts and size 8.5 men's shoes. YWCA Billings, 909 Wyoming Ave., Billings, MT 59101. 406-252-6303.
Lewis is a 1-year-old boy in foster care. He is a size 12 months in clothes. He enjoys balls and toys that make noise. Contact Child and Family Services, 2525 Fourth Ave. North, Suite 309, Billings, MT 59101, 406-657-3120.
Jackson is a 2-year-old boy in foster care. He wears a size 3T in clothes. He likes cars and animals. Contact Child and Family Services, 2525 Fourth Ave. North, Suite 309, Billings, MT 59101, 406-657-3120.
James is a 4-year-old boy in foster care. He wears a 4T. He likes Pokemon and cars. Contact Child and Family Services, 2525 Fourth Ave. North, Suite 309, Billings, MT 59101, 406-657-3120.
Carson is a 4-year-old boy in foster care. He wears a size 5T. He likes Melissa and Doug puzzles. Contact Child and Family Services, 2525 Fourth Ave. North, Suite 309, Billings, MT 59101, 406-657-3120.
Robert is a 4-year-old boy in foster care. He wears a 4T. He likes dinosaurs and Paw Patrol. Contact Child and Family Services, 2525 Fourth Ave. North, Suite 309, Billings, MT 59101, 406-657-3120.
Bailey is a 9-month-old girl in foster care. She wears a size 12-18 months. She enjoys teething toys and anything that sings. Contact Child and Family Services, 2525 Fourth Ave. North, Suite 309, Billings, MT 59101, 406-657-3120.
Kelly is a 6-month-old-girl in foster care. She wears a size 6 months. She enjoys teething toys and anything that lights up. Contact Child and Family Services, 2525 Fourth Ave. North, Suite 309, Billings, MT 59101, 406-657-3120.
Chloe is a 17-year-old girl in foster care. She wears a women’s XL clothes. She likes fuzzy socks, coconut-scented lotions and pink/gold makeup. Contact Child and Family Services, 2525 Fourth Ave. North, Suite 309, Billings, MT 59101, 406-657-3120.
Amanda is a hardworking, struggling single mom of two children. This family could use some holiday cheer, as they recently lost a loved one. Amanda is having trouble paying bills due to lost wages at work and unexpected car repair expenses. Amanda works very hard to support her family with no support. Her son, Adam, 4, could use a pair of sneakers size 11, and briefs size 6T. He would like a tractor with a wrecking ball, Minecraft characters Alex and Steve, Mr. Potato Head and a whoopee cushion. Her daughter, Grace, 13, could use a gift card for shopping at Rimrock Mall and would like a small black journal with colorful flair and sharpie pens. Amanda could use a gas gift card or Walmart card for groceries or essentials for the kids. Explorers Academy~A Head Start Program: 615 N. 19th St., Billings, MT 59101; 406-245-7233 extension 278.
Joshua is a 3-year-old boy in foster care. He wears a 4T in clothes. He enjoys cars, trucks and books. Contact Child and Family Services, 2525 Fourth Ave. North, Suite 309, Billings, MT 59101, 406-657-3120.
Madison is a 4-year-old girl in foster care. She wears a 5T in clothes. She enjoys Barbies and My Little Pony. Contact Child and Family Services, 2525 Fourth Ave. North, Suite 309, Billings, MT 59101, 406-657-3120.
Austin is a 2-year-old boy in foster care. He wears a 2T. He likes to play with Paw Patrol. Contact Child and Family Services, 2525 Fourth Ave. North, Suite 309, Billings, MT 59101, 406-657-3120.
Jenny, 11, and Kendal, 12, are in kinship foster care. They are both into sports with Jenny playing volleyball and Kendall playing football. Both children need winter clothes and have asked for gifts relating to their sports for Christmas. Jenny would like a new volleyball and a 24-ounce sport cap Hydro Flask. She is a size XL in girls and 14 in pants. She mostly wears leggings and hoodies. She wears a size 8 in shoes. Their foster mom reports that she is artistic and thinks a sketch pad and art kit would be great for her. Kendall would like a new football or basketball and a 24-ounce sport cap Hydro Flask. He is a XL in boys and 14 in pants. He really likes sport sweatpants and hoodies. He wears 7 ½ in shoes. Foster mom reports he is a good kid who enjoys playing any type of game, including board games. Contact Child and Family Services, 2525 Fourth Ave. North, Suite 309, Billings, MT 59101, 406-657-3120.
David is a 12-year-old boy who has been in foster care for a year. David is on a Special Olympics basketball team, and he loves it. He would like a basketball of his own and some new high-top sneakers. He is a size 9 in shoes. He loves the "Avengers" and "Star Wars." He is a master builder with Legos and has asked for some Lego sets, and drawing supplies for Christmas. He needs some winter clothes, hoodies or long-sleeve tops. He is a medium in men's for tops, and small in men’s pants. He wears only sport pants or sweats. He does not have a bike, and would love one. Contact Child and Family Services, 2525 Fourth Ave. North, Suite 309, Billings, MT 59101, 406-657-3120.
Aaron is a young adult who is graduating high school and starting out on his own. He would appreciate any household supplies for his new apartment. Aaron wears a size large hoodie, a size 11 tennis shoe, and a large sweat pant or a 30/32 jean. Contact Child and Family Services, 2525 Fourth Ave. North, Suite 309, Billings, MT 59101, 406-657-3120.
Two busy boys Eric, 3, and Emmanuel, 4, are in need of 3T clothing and 5T clothing. They both believe in their young hearts they are part of the Paw Patrol gang and superheroes who will save the world from the next bad guy. What these two amazing boys are in need of is pajamas. Contact Child and Family Services, 2525 Fourth Ave. North, Suite 309, Billings, MT 59101, 406-657-3120.
Tammie is a mother of four who is working hard to rebuild and provide a happy, healthy life for her children. The family has just moved into their own place. As a single parent Tammie struggles to make ends meet. Nick, 13, is in need of clothing in an adult small and shoes in a size 7. He really likes anything basketball. Jared, 11, is in need of clothing in a 14 youth, and shoes in a size 6. He really likes anything to do with bicycles. Samantha, 5, is in need of clothing in a size 6 or 7T, and wears a size 11 in shoes. She loves stuffed animals. Candy, 3, is in need of clothing in size 4T, and wears a size 10 in shoes. She loves anything about horses. Tammie could use gas and grocery gift cards to help make ends meet. Explorers Academy~A Head Start Program: 615 N. 19th St., Billings, MT 59101; 406-245-7233 extension 278.
The girliest of girls, Kay, 10; KJ, 7; and Marie, 4, absolutely love the idea of dressing up and looking stylish. They enjoy doing nails and putting on makeup. Barbies and dolls are the girls' most fun pastime, and they sure take care of their "babies" as they should. Each of the girls could use a new set of winter boots, (5.5 women, 13 girl, 10 girl). Contact Child and Family Services, 2525 Fourth Ave. North, Suite 309, Billings, MT 59101, 406-657-3120.
Young, a 5-year-old boy who wants to change his name to Batman, wears a 5T and size 1 shoe. He enjoys superheroes and Ninja Turtles. Batman enjoys being on the go. He is in need of pants, socks and shoes. Contact Child and Family Services, 2525 Fourth Ave. North, Suite 309, Billings, MT 59101, 406-657-3120.
Three-year-old busy boy Allen is a toddler on the go. He wears 3T and size 11 toddler shoes. He is in need of footie pajamas and learning toys to keep that mind growing. Contact Child and Family Services, 2525 Fourth Ave. North, Suite 309, Billings, MT 59101, 406-657-3120.
Anne, age 11, likes makeup, hair scrunchies, jewelry, fancy shoes and boots, and video games. She really needs socks and skinny jeans. She wears shirt size 12 in juniors, pant size is 10-12, and her shoe size is 6-7 in women’s. Contact Child and Family Services, 2525 Fourth Ave. North, Suite 309, Billings, MT 59101, 406-657-3120.
Alex, 13, likes the Seattle Seahawks, football, video games (Minecraft), hoodie sweatshirts, and jogger-style sweatpants. He wears a shirt size medium in boys, 10-12 in pants, and 5-½ in shoes. He really needs socks, hoodie sweatshirts, and a heavy winter coat. Contact Child and Family Services, 2525 Fourth Ave. North, Suite 309, Billings, MT 59101, 406-657-3120.
Rachel D., 2, wears 2-3T clothes. Bath and learning toys would be good. Contact Child and Family Services, 2525 Fourth Ave. North, Suite 309, Billings, MT 59101, 406-657-3120.
Anna, 5, likes play makeup, dolls, doll playhouse stuff, games, dress-up play clothes and coloring. She really needs socks and a heavy winter coat. Contact Child and Family Services, 2525 Fourth Ave. North, Suite 309, Billings, MT 59101, 406-657-3120.
Raya, 3, really likes baby dolls, play food, dress-up clothes and coloring. She really needs socks and a heavy winter coat. Contact Child and Family Services, 2525 Fourth Ave. North, Suite 309, Billings, MT 59101, 406-657-3120.
James, 4, and Zaidenn, 3, are spending their first Christmas with their mom in 2 years. Mom has asked for help with winter clothing and would like more learning books and games for them as Zaidenn is delayed. The boys love dinosaurs, and Ninja Turtles. James is desperate for his very own remote control car. Zaidenn loves trucks and tractors. James is a 5T in clothes and a size 10 in shoes. Zaidenn is a 4T in clothes and a size 9 in shoes. Mom is doing a great job at overcoming a lot of struggles, and some self-care items for her would be a really nice surprise for Christmas. Contact Child and Family Services, 2525 Fourth Ave. North, Suite 309, Billings, MT 59101, 406-657-3120.
Aaron is a 17-year-old young man who would appreciate a gift card to buy some new clothes. He loves to shop and listen to music. Contact Child and Family Services, 2525 Fourth Ave. North, Suite 309, Billings, MT 59101, 406-657-3120.
Ariel is a creative 16-year-old girl. She would love some new craft supplies, new makeup and scented lotions. Ariel would like a new outfit, adult large shirts and woman’s jeans, size 12 long. She is a size 7 in shoes. Contact Child and Family Services, 2525 Fourth Ave. North, Suite 309, Billings, MT 59101, 406-657-3120.
Laney is an artistic 17-year-old girl who loves to draw. She would love to have a new large sketchbook and drawing utensils. Laney would like a new winter outfit. She wears a size 12 long in women’s leggings and size adult large in shirts. Contact Child and Family Services, 2525 Fourth Ave. North, Suite 309, Billings, MT 59101, 406-657-3120.
Sam is a happy-go-lucky 16-year-old girl who loves to get dolled up. She would love some new makeup, jewelry and a new outfit. She wears a size 14 in woman’s jeans/leggings and size adult large shirts. Sam also enjoys listening to music and reading. Contact Child and Family Services, 2525 Fourth Ave. North, Suite 309, Billings, MT 59101, 406-657-3120.
Mason is a 16-year-old boy, who will be spending Christmas in a treatment facility out-of-state. He loves to play sports and would like a new basketball. He is a size 30 x 34 in jeans and size large in shirts. Contact Child and Family Services, 2525 Fourth Ave. North, Suite 309, Billings, MT 59101, 406-657-3120.
Jake is a 14-year-old boy spending the holidays in a group home. He needs some new clothes especially a comfy sweatshirt, size adult small. Jake enjoys drawing, coloring and watching movies. Contact Child and Family Services, 2525 Fourth Ave. North, Suite 309, Billings, MT 59101, 406-657-3120.
Anna R., 2, wears 2-3T clothes. Hair stuff and any toddler toys would help. Contact Child and Family Services, 2525 Fourth Ave. North, Suite 309, Billings, MT 59101, 406-657-3120.
Kaden is an energetic and happy 13-year-old boy who loves to play video games and ride horses. He also enjoys playing basketball and building with Legos. Kaden is in need of size 16/18 sweat pants, size adult small shirts, and size 8 in shoes.Contact Child and Family Services, 2525 Fourth Ave. North, Suite 309, Billings, MT 59101, 406-657-3120.
Allie is an 11-year-old little girl who loves to craft. She also enjoys painting her nails and fun lotions. She would like a new sweatshirt, size adult small. Contact Child and Family Services, 2525 Fourth Ave. North, Suite 309, Billings, MT 59101, 406-657-3120.
Sadie is a single 21-year-old mother who came to the YWCA seeking help after getting out of a violent relationship. She needs clothes, shoes, blankets, proper winter attire (coat, gloves, etc.), cooking utensils, pots and pans, and curtains for her home. Sadie wears pant size 13/14, large size shirts, and shoe size 8.5. Her 1-year-old son needs clothes and a high chair, colorful objects and things that rattle, bath toys, stuffed animals, Tonka trucks, and books that Mommy can read to him. He wears 18-month-old clothes and a shoe size 5. YWCA Billings, 909 Wyoming Ave., Billings, MT 59101. 406-252-6303.
James enjoys playing basketball. He would like some new hip basketball shorts size adult large, and a new sweatshirt size large. James would also like a new MP3 player. Contact Child and Family Services, 2525 Fourth Ave. North, Suite 309, Billings, MT 59101, 406-657-3120.
Darren is a 14-year-old boy spending Christmas in a group home. He loves to read fiction books and play video games. Darren enjoys playing basketball and football. He is in need of size 30 X 34 in men’s jeans and an adult XL in shirts. Contact Child and Family Services, 2525 Fourth Ave. North, Suite 309, Billings, MT 59101, 406-657-3120.
Tina is a 16-year-old girly girl spending her holiday in a group home. She loves getting dolled up. Tina would enjoy a new curling hair wand and crimper. She would also love a new outfit, size 12 women’s jeans and size large in shirts. Contact Child and Family Services, 2525 Fourth Ave. North, Suite 309, Billings, MT 59101, 406-657-3120.
Sandra is an energetic 11-year-old little girl whose true passion is her love for gymnastics. Sandra enjoys crafting and getting all dolled up. She is a size 14/16 in little girl’s clothing. Contact Child and Family Services, 2525 Fourth Ave. North, Suite 309, Billings, MT 59101, 406-657-3120.
Wilma was in an abusive relationship for more than 20 years. During her stay with YWCA she has worked hard to find employment and housing. Unfortunately she was recently diagnosed with cancer and has started intensive treatment. She needs tennis shoes size 10, plain T-shirts size 2XL, pants size 20, underwear size 10, gloves (she prefers black or camouflage), and pony tail holders. She hopes for gel and mechanical pens, adult design color books and a black backpack. She needs beading boxes for jewelry making supplies. Her favorite colors are pink, black and camouflage. YWCA Billings, 909 Wyoming Ave., Billings, MT 59101. 406-252-6303.
Daniel is spending his Christmas in a residential treatment facility. He didn’t have too many requests for Christmas, however would love a new light up yo-yo and Rubik's Cube. He needs some new pajamas too, size adult small or youth 16/18. Contact Child and Family Services, 2525 Fourth Ave. North, Suite 309, Billings, MT 59101, 406-657-3120.
Cade is a fun 13-year-old boy who loves playing with fidget toys. He also enjoys building with Legos. Cade is need of size 14/16 youth pants and shirts, size 8 in shoes. Contact Child and Family Services, 2525 Fourth Ave. North, Suite 309, Billings, MT 59101, 406-657-3120.
Kari is a 16-year-old young lady who will be spending Christmas in a group home. For Christmas she requested a gift card to the mall. She enjoys shopping for clothes and shoes. Contact Child and Family Services, 2525 Fourth Ave. North, Suite 309, Billings, MT 59101, 406-657-3120.
Sarah is 14 years old and very creative. She enjoys creating art projects and would appreciate gift certificates to Michael's or Hobby Lobby. She also dabbles in fashion design, and would like gift certificates for Ross and TJ Maxx. Her fashion sense does not follow the trends, and she likes to create her own designs. Contact Child and Family Services, 2525 Fourth Ave. North, Suite 309, Billings, MT 59101, 406-657-3120.
Rebecca, 12, and Samantha, 14, would love art supplies, fun journals, and gift cards to go out to eat and shop for their own clothes. They also like “fancy” hair products and good smelling lotion. Contact Child and Family Services, 2525 Fourth Ave. North, Suite 309, Billings, MT 59101, 406-657-3120.
Vicky S., 16, is in a group home and needs clothes. She wears size medium shirts and 12/14 pants. She likes drawing and art. Contact Child and Family Services, 2525 Fourth Ave. North, Suite 309, Billings, MT 59101, 406-657-3120.
Eva W., 14, is also in a group home and needs clothes. She wears a size medium shirt and medium or size 9 pants. Pajamas or lounging clothes would be appreciated. She participates in taekwondo and likes music (rock, pop, rap). Headphones or earbuds might be helpful. Contact Child and Family Services, 2525 Fourth Ave. North, Suite 309, Billings, MT 59101, 406-657-3120.
Lacey H., 14, just returned home and Mom is on a tight budget. Lacey loves doing nails, makeup and hair. She wears large shirts, size 16 pants, and 9-½ shoes. Contact Child and Family Services, 2525 Fourth Ave. North, Suite 309, Billings, MT 59101, 406-657-3120.
Terry H., 9, wears size 10 clothes. He loves to build stuff, so K'NEX and Legos would be popular with him. Contact Child and Family Services, 2525 Fourth Ave. North, Suite 309, Billings, MT 59101, 406-657-3120.
Nate H., 8, wears size 8/9 clothes and loves any toy or game geared toward active boys. Contact Child and Family Services, 2525 Fourth Ave. North, Suite 309, Billings, MT 59101, 406-657-3120.
Jake K., 12, wears 14/15 in Arizona jeans and 14/15 shirts. He likes softer clothes as he is sensitive to touch. He likes to tinker with things and build stuff. He said that he would like a golf club and balls as he broke his recently. Contact Child and Family Services, 2525 Fourth Ave. North, Suite 309, Billings, MT 59101, 406-657-3120.
Tim R., 14, wears 32x32 pants and medium shirts. He loves all things sports as well as music and electronics. Contact Child and Family Services, 2525 Fourth Ave. North, Suite 309, Billings, MT 59101, 406-657-3120.
Anna S., 15, is in a group home. She wears 2X shirts and pants. She likes comfortable lounge clothes. Contact Child and Family Services, 2525 Fourth Ave. North, Suite 309, Billings, MT 59101, 406-657-3120.
Mary S., 13, is in a group home and needs clothes. She wears 3X shirts and 1XL pants and could use pajamas and lounging clothes. She would like headphones or ear buds and books geared to her age. Contact Child and Family Services, 2525 Fourth Ave. North, Suite 309, Billings, MT 59101, 406-657-3120.
Karen S., 12, is in foster care and wears small shirts and 9/10 pants. Books geared to her age and girls stuff would be appreciated. Contact Child and Family Services, 2525 Fourth Ave. North, Suite 309, Billings, MT 59101, 406-657-3120.
Rick T., 5, and in foster care. He wears 6/7 T clothes and loves trucks, tractors and books. Contact Child and Family Services, 2525 Fourth Ave. North, Suite 309, Billings, MT 59101, 406-657-3120.
Ryan W., 1, wears 2T clothes. He would like toddler toys and games. Contact Child and Family Services, 2525 Fourth Ave. North, Suite 309, Billings, MT 59101, 406-657-3120.
Kent C., 4, wears 5T clothes. He is very busy and active, so interactive toys are best. Contact Child and Family Services, 2525 Fourth Ave. North, Suite 309, Billings, MT 59101, 406-657-3120.
Mia is a single mother who left a domestic violence situation and really wants her kids to have a good Christmas. Her 12-year-old daughter, Erica, needs clothes (pants size junior 14/16, women's XL shirts, women's shoes 9.5-10) especially socks, camisoles (large), and underwear (women's size 8). Mia is expecting a second child and needs newborn to 6-month clothes, socks (size 1), diapers, crib sheets, bath stuff, and toys for her baby. She is also in need of household items like hand towels, bath towels, queen sheets and curtains. YWCA Billings, 909 Wyoming Ave., Billings, MT 59101. 406-252-6303.
Kade C., 2, wears 3T clothes. Interactive toys are best for him. Contact Child and Family Services, 2525 Fourth Ave. North, Suite 309, Billings, MT 59101, 406-657-3120.
James is 2 years old and wears size 2T clothes. James likes to play with blocks and especially likes dinosaurs. James also likes to look at board books with colorful pictures. Contact Child and Family Services, 2525 Fourth Ave. North, Suite 309, Billings, MT 59101, 406-657-3120.
Tommy is 2 years old. He loves balls of all kinds and wears size 2T clothing. He also likes to play with cars and trucks. Contact Child and Family Services, 2525 Fourth Ave. North, Suite 309, Billings, MT 59101, 406-657-3120.
Lilly is 2 years old and wears size 2T clothes. She loves all kinds of animals. Looking at books is a favorite thing to do, especially if there are animals in the book. Lily also likes to play with baby dolls and to pretend to make dinner for them. Contact Child and Family Services, 2525 Fourth Ave. North, Suite 309, Billings, MT 59101, 406-657-3120.
Evie is 4 years old. Evie likes to play with musical toys and play dress up. She also likes to color and put together simple puzzles. Evie wears size 3T. Contact Child and Family Services, 2525 Fourth Ave. North, Suite 309, Billings, MT 59101, 406-657-3120.
Michael is 4 years old and wears size 4T clothing. Michael likes rocket ships and race cars. He also likes to color and play “catch.” Contact Child and Family Services, 2525 Fourth Ave. North, Suite 309, Billings, MT 59101, 406-657-3120.
Dillon is 5 years old and wears size 5T. He likes dinosaurs and animals. He likes books and having someone read to him. Dillon likes construction vehicles of all kinds. Contact Child and Family Services, 2525 Fourth Ave. North, Suite 309, Billings, MT 59101, 406-657-3120.
Olivia is a 5-year-old girl. She wears size 5T clothes. Olivia likes all kinds of fuzzy animals. She likes to play house with a baby doll, kitchen toys and pretend food. She likes musical toys and to dance. Contact Child and Family Services, 2525 Fourth Ave. North, Suite 309, Billings, MT 59101, 406-657-3120.
Carter is a 6-year-old boy. Carter wears size 6 clothes. Carter loves to be outdoors and go on adventures. He also enjoys space and is interested in rocket ships. Carter likes to play games with his friends and to color. He likes to do puzzles and read books about dinosaurs. Carter is also interested in cars and trucks and robots. Contact Child and Family Services, 2525 Fourth Ave. North, Suite 309, Billings, MT 59101, 406-657-3120.
Samantha is a 6-year-old girl. Samantha wears size 6 clothing. Samantha likes dressing up in fancy dresses and jewelry. She also likes books, playing games and doing arts and crafts projects. Contact Child and Family Services, 2525 Fourth Ave. North, Suite 309, Billings, MT 59101, 406-657-3120.
Max is 8 years old and wears size 8 clothes. Max likes science projects, playing board games and doing puzzles. He likes to spend time outdoors in nature. Max likes all kinds of sports. Contact Child and Family Services, 2525 Fourth Ave. North, Suite 309, Billings, MT 59101, 406-657-3120.
Mary is 10 years old and loves things associated with fashion (scarves, curling irons, hair accessories and fun jewelry). Mary likes to do arts and crafts projects. Mary also likes play games and do puzzles. Contact Child and Family Services, 2525 Fourth Ave. North, Suite 309, Billings, MT 59101, 406-657-3120.
Kenny P, 1, wears 2T clothes. Any toddler toy or cuddly blanket would be appreciated. Contact Child and Family Services, 2525 Fourth Ave. North, Suite 309, Billings, MT 59101, 406-657-3120.
Crystal is 14 years old. She loves shopping and would love a gift card to the mall. (Her favorite store at the mall is H&M.) She also loves relaxing things like bath bombs, face masks and pedicures. Contact Child and Family Services, 2525 Fourth Ave. North, Suite 309, Billings, MT 59101, 406-657-3120.
Ben is 15 years old and wears size medium in shirts. He likes comfy sweatshirts that he can wear in the winter. He likes baseball hats and always spends time looking in the LIDS store in the mall. He also likes going out to the movies at either theater. Contact Child and Family Services, 2525 Fourth Ave. North, Suite 309, Billings, MT 59101, 406-657-3120.
Harry is 15 years old and wears a men’s size small. He is into drama and choir at school. He enjoys outdoor activities such as hiking and biking and could use a new bike. Contact Child and Family Services, 2525 Fourth Ave. North, Suite 309, Billings, MT 59101, 406-657-3120.
Abigail is 4 years old. She wears a size 4T. Some of her favorite characters are Vampirina and Paw Patrol. She loves playing with dolls, coloring and playing toddler board games. Contact Child and Family Services, 2525 Fourth Ave. North, Suite 309, Billings, MT 59101, 406-657-3120.
Arlene is 1 year old and wears size 18-24 months clothes. She likes Spongebob Squarepants, dolls, and interactive toddler toys. Contact Child and Family Services, 2525 Fourth Ave. North, Suite 309, Billings, MT 59101, 406-657-3120.
Dale is 16 years old. He likes to play football, basketball, Xbox games and hopes to attend Butte Tech after graduation. He wears a size men’s medium. Contact Child and Family Services, 2525 Fourth Ave. North, Suite 309, Billings, MT 59101, 406-657-3120.
Greg is 6 years old and into superheroes, books, anything "Toy Story," and board games. He wears size 5/6. Contact Child and Family Services, 2525 Fourth Ave. North, Suite 309, Billings, MT 59101, 406-657-3120.
Nate is 16 years old and wears size men’s medium. He is into music, movies, puzzles and crafts. Contact Child and Family Services, 2525 Fourth Ave. North, Suite 309, Billings, MT 59101, 406-657-3120.
Terri is 6 years old and wants to be a princess. She enjoys all arts and crafts and playing with baby dolls. She wears a size 6/7. Contact Child and Family Services, 2525 Fourth Ave. North, Suite 309, Billings, MT 59101, 406-657-3120.
Drake exited the foster care system and is in a local college. He is living in the dorm but could use gift cards for food or an Amazon gift card to help buy school supplies such as text books. Contact Child and Family Services, 2525 Fourth Ave. North, Suite 309, Billings, MT 59101, 406-657-3120.
Katie is 2 years old and wears a size 2T/3T. She loves Minnie Mouse, hair accessories, stuffed animals and dolls. Contact Child and Family Services, 2525 Fourth Ave. North, Suite 309, Billings, MT 59101, 406-657-3120.
Annabelle is 8 years old and wears a size 8/10. She enjoys arts and crafts, reading, American Girl dolls and anything Disney related. Contact Child and Family Services, 2525 Fourth Ave. North, Suite 309, Billings, MT 59101, 406-657-3120.
Tom is a 17-year-old living independently. He is in need of any household items for his new apartment. He is finishing his senior year of high school and wears size 3XL, pants size 44x32 and shoe size 13. Contact Child and Family Services, 2525 Fourth Ave. North, Suite 309, Billings, MT 59101, 406-657-3120.
Chris is 1 year old. He loves balls, toys with noise and lights and soft stuffed animals. He wears size 18 months clothes. Contact Child and Family Services, 2525 Fourth Ave. North, Suite 309, Billings, MT 59101, 406-657-3120.
Alice is 5 years old and wears size 5/6. She loves hair accessories, dolls, princesses and books. Contact Child and Family Services, 2525 Fourth Ave. North, Suite 309, Billings, MT 59101, 406-657-3120.
Allie is 4 years old and wears a size 5T shirt, 4T bottoms and shoes size 10 toddler. She enjoys putting puzzles together, any craft project and building toys such as Squigz. Contact Child and Family Services, 2525 Fourth Ave. North, Suite 309, Billings, MT 59101, 406-657-3120.
Ken is 10 years old. He wears shirt size medium boys, pants size 8, and shoes size 3. He enjoys playing with Legos, remote control cars and puzzles. Contact Child and Family Services, 2525 Fourth Ave. North, Suite 309, Billings, MT 59101, 406-657-3120.
Zalie is 1 year old and wears size 18 month clothes. She loves noisy toys, musical toys and pop up books. Contact Child and Family Services, 2525 Fourth Ave. North, Suite 309, Billings, MT 59101, 406-657-3120.
David is 4 years old and wears size 5/6. He loves playing all sports and is into anything superheros. Contact Child and Family Services, 2525 Fourth Ave. North, Suite 309, Billings, MT 59101, 406-657-3120.
Erin left her home to ensure safety for herself and her five sons. Jared, 6, needs socks, underwear, pants (size 12), shirts (large), shoes (size 4) and a jacket. Carl, 12, needs socks, underwear, shoes (men’s 11.5), a jacket, shirts (men’s 2XL), and pants (men’s 34-38 length). Joseph and Desmond, 8-year-old twins, both need shoes (size 5 and 6), pants (size 14), socks, underwear, jackets (large) and shirts (large). The 18-year-old needs pants (32-34), socks and shoes (10), and shirts (medium). They’d love to have a football, basketball, soccer ball, remote control cars, Rubik's Cube and toy soldiers. Erin needs a phone card and size 10 shoes and clothes (pants size 12 or 13, shirt size XL). Her favorite color is pink. YWCA Billings, 909 Wyoming Ave., Billings, MT 59101. 406-252-6303.
Gene is 5 years old and wears a size 5/6. He would love a bike of his own. He enjoys sports and loves all animals. Contact Child and Family Services, 2525 Fourth Ave. North, Suite 309, Billings, MT 59101, 406-657-3120.
Jackie is 8 years old and wears a size 8/10. She is very artistic, loves horses and reading. Contact Child and Family Services, 2525 Fourth Ave. North, Suite 309, Billings, MT 59101, 406-657-3120.
Natalie is 6 years old and wears size 6/7. She would enjoy some new art supplies, books, and baby dolls. She is very interested in music. Contact Child and Family Services, 2525 Fourth Ave. North, Suite 309, Billings, MT 59101, 406-657-3120.