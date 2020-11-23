Here's what Billings-area kids and families in need have asked for this holiday season

A single mom who has worked hard to get her children back into her care struggles financially and could use a little help for Christmas. Jack, age 6, wears children’s size 7 pants, children’s size medium shirts, and children’s size 13 shoes. He loves robots, squishies and sports things. He has asked for a Nerf gun. Mom is asking for help with winter clothes and pajamas for him. Jay is a 5-year-old girl who wears children’s size 7 pants, children’s size small shirts, and children’s size 13 shoes. She loves unicorns, puppets and dolls. Mom is asking for help with winter clothes, especially leggings and pajamas for her. Mom did not ask for anything herself but some self-care products would be appreciated. A wonderful thing about this family is Mom is trying to give back to others who are in her same spot. She is often found talking and supporting others after court hearings. She encourages them and helps when she can. She has taken on a supporting role to many parents going through the same journey of recovery. Contact Child and Family Services, 2525 Fourth Ave. N., Suite 309, Billings, MT 59101; 406-657-3120.