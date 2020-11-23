Here's what Billings-area kids and families in need have asked for this holiday season

Many children in families assisted by The Salvation Army have needs and wishes this holiday season. To pick a child to sponsor, go via the organization's Angel Tree, go to billings.salvationarmy.org.
Children and families assisted by other community organizations are listed below.
Darby is 10 months old. She is becoming more active and would like interactive toys to develop her motor skills. She is in need of winter clothing is size 12-18 months, size 5-6 diapers and baby wipes. Contact Child and Family Services, 2525 Fourth Ave. N., Suite 309, Billings, MT 59101; 406-657-3120.
Joey, age 2, could use size 2-3T clothing and a winter jacket. He likes dinosaurs and “Paw Patrol.” He loves books, puzzles and stackable toys. Contact Child and Family Services, 2525 Fourth Ave. N., Suite 309, Billings, MT 59101; 406-657-3120.
Jonny, 5 years old, wears size 5-6 clothing. He likes everything “Toy Story” and Baby Yoda. He likes to play with Play-Doh and arts and crafts. Contact Child and Family Services, 2525 Fourth Ave. N., Suite 309, Billings, MT 59101; 406-657-3120.
Tana is 3 years old. She wears size 3-4T and could use winter clothing. She would like a play kitchen and accessories to go with it. Contact Child and Family Services, 2525 Fourth Ave. N., Suite 309, Billings, MT 59101; 406-657-3120.
Katie is 13 years old. She loves to reading anime and drawing. She is creative and loves everything that has to do with art. She wears size women’s XS-S. She likes Converse shoes and wears a size 8. Contact Child and Family Services, 2525 Fourth Ave. N., Suite 309, Billings, MT 59101; 406-657-3120.
Nora, a 45 year old woman, is the mother of three and has diverticulitis. She would love to receive a gift card to Walmart or Albertsons for food, a pair of black pull-on pants in women’s size 16 and a pair of athletic shoes in men’s size 10. Her daughter, Millie, is 14 years old, loves running and participates in track at her school. Millie would like a women’s size large hoodie, some acne face wash, and women’s size 9 running shoes. Dillon is Nora’s 12-year-old son. He would like a men’s size medium hoodie, men’s size 8 running shoes and a remote-controlled car or truck. Please make Christmas donations by Dec. 16. Contact Family Promise of Yellowstone County, 10 South 26th St., Billings, MT 59101; 406-294-7432.
Dane, age 16, loves to listen to music and hang out with his friends. He likes Taco Bell and Target. He wears size L-LX in clothing, but doesn’t like wearing jeans. He could use a winter coat and size 10 winter boots. Contact Child and Family Services, 2525 Fourth Ave. N., Suite 309, Billings, MT 59101; 406-657-3120.
Jenny and Ted are the parents of three little girls and are struggling to pay the bills and stay afloat. Neither are working right now, although Ted would like work using his hands or installing appliances. Jenny is an at-home mom. Molly is 5 years old and wears girls size 7 tops and bottoms, and girls size 12-13 shoes. She loves Spider-Man, Barbie, cars, slime and Play-Doh. Annie is 7 years old and wears girls size large tops, girls size 10-12 pants and children’s size 2-3 shoes. She would be thrilled to have any JoJo Swia things, Barbie dolls, and bracelets. Mary is 9 years old and wears girls size 16-18 (or junior size 4-5) tops, juniors size S/M bottoms and women’s size 8½ shoes. She loves jewelry, earrings and hair accessories. Jenny would love pots, pans or dishes. Ted would be very happy with a winter hat or gloves (size XL). Contact Explorers Academy~A Head Start Program, 615 N. 19th St., Billings, MT 59101; 406-245-7233, ext. 278.
Lilly is 9 years old. She wears size 10/11 for shirts and pants, and she loves wearing dresses. She likes to do her hair, read and play with the Hairdorables Pets. Contact Child and Family Services, 2525 Fourth Ave. N., Suite 309, Billings, MT 59101; 406-657-3120.
Gia, 7 years old, would love Blume Dolls, L.O.L. Surprise! toys, Candylocks Sweet Treats dolls and Shopkins. She likes watching movies and reading books. Contact Child and Family Services, 2525 Fourth Ave. N., Suite 309, Billings, MT 59101; 406-657-3120.
Sammie, age 15, wears clothing in women’s size S-M and shoes in size 7. She loves doing her makeup and hair. She would like a gift card to fast food restaurants or Target. Contact Child and Family Services, 2525 Fourth Ave. N., Suite 309, Billings, MT 59101; 406-657-3120.
Ryan is 11 years old. He wears size 10-12. He likes Lego sets and Gravitrax kits. He loves board games and enjoys playing with his grandparents. Contact Child and Family Services, 2525 Fourth Ave. N., Suite 309, Billings, MT 59101; 406-657-3120.
Kade, age 6, wears size 7/8 clothing. He would benefit from educational toys and items as he is behind on development and speech. He is working on reading and words. He could use a winter coat and snow boots. He likes Minecraft. Contact Child and Family Services, 2525 Fourth Ave. N., Suite 309, Billings, MT 59101; 406-657-3120.
Birth mother Abby is living in a motel after a house fire displaced the family. This mother has three children — one has extreme special needs as he is non-verbal, blind and has been diagnosed with autism. Garrett (age 16) wears size XL shirts and pants, and men’s size 12 shoes. Anthony (age 14) wears size 12 pants, 14/16 shirts and 6½ shoes. John (age 15) wears size 14/16 shirts and pants. He does not like jeans and prefers to wear sweats and jogging pants. Each of the boys could use a winter coat. The family needs household items and are actively looking for permanent housing. They also do not have a vehicle, so gas cards would be helpful since they have to ask for rides. Abby is unable to work due to her son’s extensive needs and has to care for him 24/7. Contact Child and Family Services, 2525 Fourth Ave. N., Suite 309, Billings, MT 59101; 406-657-3120.
Julie is 2 years old and Brian is 1 year old. They would love any type of learning toys. Julie wears size 2T/3T. Brian wears size 18 months to 2T. Contact Child and Family Services, 2525 Fourth Ave. N., Suite 309, Billings, MT 59101; 406-657-3120.
Damian and C.J are brothers living with a relative who works full time, and works twice as hard to look after the boys. They are 1-1/2 and 2 years old. These guys are super active and love to play in the yard during the summer. The family is getting a room set up for the boys. They have a toddler bed and frame, but could use anything else for the house. The boys are both learning and have hungry minds, so would look forward to any new games and toys. Warm clothes are also on their list for Santa. Their sizes are 2T and 4T. Contact Child and Family Services, 2525 Fourth Ave. N., Suite 309, Billings, MT 59101; 406-657-3120.
Rasheed is a happy 4 year old who lives with his brother Zach (3 years old) in a foster home. Rasheed would love anything Spider-Man related. Zach likes superheroes too, but would be happy with any toys that let him play with his siblings or meet new friends. Contact Child and Family Services, 2525 Fourth Ave. N., Suite 309, Billings, MT 59101; 406-657-3120.
Pasley is an 8-year-old girl living in a foster home. She wears size 10 clothing. She loves L.O.L. Surprise! dolls. She likes art, and enjoys making necklaces with the family. Contact Child and Family Services, 2525 Fourth Ave. N., Suite 309, Billings, MT 59101; 406-657-3120.
Bobby is a 3-year-old boy in a sibling group of two in foster care. He wears a size 4T, loves cars, trucks and “Paw Patrol.” His sister Katie is 5 years old and wears a size 7/8. She loves Barbie dolls, other dolls and animals. Together, Bobby and Katie enjoy playing Legos and building houses. Contact Child and Family Services, 2525 Fourth Ave. N., Suite 309, Billings, MT 59101; 406-657-3120.
Tallie is a 1-year-old girl living in a foster home. She wears clothing in size 24 months and loves stuffed animals and little girls’ jewelry. Contact Child and Family Services, 2525 Fourth Ave. N., Suite 309, Billings, MT 59101; 406-657-3120.
Khloe is a 2-year-old girl living with her grandmother. She wears size 2T and loves to play with dolls and “cook” play food. Contact Child and Family Services, 2525 Fourth Ave. N., Suite 309, Billings, MT 59101; 406-657-3120.
Brianna and Brian live with their four children and take care of Brianna’s sick father. Brianna just had a baby and was unable to return to work because of COVID-19. Adam has also had his hours reduced due to the pandemic. Sam is age 5 and likes dinosaurs and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. He wears size 8 clothing and 1-1/2 shoes. Amy is 7 and wears size 10/12 clothing and size 2 shoes. She loves JoJo Swia. Sarah is 8 and wears size 8 clothing and size 1 shoes. She likes unicorns and My Little Pony. Brianna and Brian’s 2-month-old baby girl could use size 2 diapers and baby wipes. The family would really appreciate some gift cards to Walmart or Target. Contact Explorers Academy~A Head Start Program, 615 N. 19th St., Billings, MT 59101; 406-245-7233, ext. 278.
Ryan is a 14-year-old boy in foster care. He wears size men’s medium shorts and 32x32 pants. He likes cologne, skateboarding and playing football and basketball with his brothers. Contact Child and Family Services, 2525 Fourth Ave. N., Suite 309, Billings, MT 59101; 406-657-3120.
Steven is a 7-year-old boy living in a foster home. He wears size 8 clothing and loves superheroes and action figures. Contact Child and Family Services, 2525 Fourth Ave. N., Suite 309, Billings, MT 59101; 406-657-3120.
Jacob is a 2-year-old boy in a sibling group of three in a foster home. He wears size 3T and loves cars, trucks, balls and garbage trucks. His sister Olivia is 5 years old, wears size 5T and loves dolls, “Frozen,” and anything pink and purple. Their sister Maya is 4 years old and also loves dolls, “Frozen” and pink and purple. Contact Child and Family Services, 2525 Fourth Ave. N., Suite 309, Billings, MT 59101; 406-657-3120.
Kaitlyn is a 5-year-old girl living with her grandmother in foster care. She wears a size 5T and loves Monster High dolls. Contact Child and Family Services, 2525 Fourth Ave. N., Suite 309, Billings, MT 59101; 406-657-3120.
Jack is a 3-year-old boy who is living with a family friend in foster care. He is a size 4/5 and loves superheroes, especially Batman. Contact Child and Family Services, 2525 Fourth Ave. N., Suite 309, Billings, MT 59101; 406-657-3120.
Austin is a 5-year-old boy living with his great-grandparents in foster care. He wears a size 5T and loves cars, trucks and the solar system. Contact Child and Family Services, 2525 Fourth Ave. N., Suite 309, Billings, MT 59101; 406-657-3120.
Kira is a 12-year-old girl placed with her sister and living with their grandfather in foster care. Kira wears a women’s size M and would really love a pair of boots (Ugg boots, if possible) in size 8-1/2. She also really likes necklaces, makeup and nail polish. Her sister, Karmen, 8 years old, wears a size 9/10 and loves unicorns, stuffed animals, Barbie dolls and painting. Contact Child and Family Services, 2525 Fourth Ave. N., Suite 309, Billings, MT 59101; 406-657-3120.
Jazzy, age 4, wears size 5T (or girls XS) clothing. She needs winter clothes and accessories. She is asking for puzzles and anything “Blue Clues.” She has a lot of baby dolls that she loves to take care of and could use some new baby doll clothes. She is a sweet and smart girl. Jazzy has been in foster care for almost two years. She enjoys books and always makes visitors read to her. Contact Child and Family Services, 2525 Fourth Ave. N., Suite 309, Billings, MT 59101; 406-657-3120.
Liam is a 7-year-old boy who wears boys size 13 shoes, boys size 8 winter coats, boys size 7 shirts, and boys size 8 pants/jeans. He would enjoy a Dragon glider walkie talkie, colored pencils and coloring books, a scooter with a helmet, superhero action figures, or the “Grounded” video game for Xbox 1. Contact Child and Family Services, 2525 Fourth Ave. N., Suite 309, Billings, MT 59101; 406-657-3120.
Sadie is a 12-year-old girl who enjoys playing with makeup and makeup brushes. She wears shirt size 10/12, pants/jeans size 10/12, women’s shoes size 8, and coat size 10/11. Sadie would like a choker set, small backpack, some face wash and a face mask set, a guitar and a fitness watch. Contact Child and Family Services, 2525 Fourth Ave. N., Suite 309, Billings, MT 59101; 406-657-3120.
Jed, age 14, would love a longboard. He’d also like “Tom Clancy’s The Division 2” game for Xbox Live or an Xbox gift card. He wears jeans in men’s size 32x30, shoes in men’s size 11/12, shirts in men’s large, and a coat in size men’s large. Contact Child and Family Services, 2525 Fourth Ave. N., Suite 309, Billings, MT 59101; 406-657-3120.
Cam is a 2-year-old living with his grandparents who are on a limited income and have been struggling lately. Cam wears size 7 shoes, size 3 pants and shirts and size 4 diapers. He is really in need of a winter coat, size 3. He absolutely loves Mickey Mouse and would love some Mickey-inspired toys. Contact Child and Family Services, 2525 Fourth Ave. N., Suite 309, Billings, MT 59101; 406-657-3120.
Zack is a 12-year-old boy living with his grandma who is on a tight budget. Zack loves to create things and would enjoy a small art easel. He would also love a plastic sled. He needs size 1X long-sleeved t-shirts and white undershirts. Zack would also like some new books to read. Contact Child and Family Services, 2525 Fourth Ave. N., Suite 309, Billings, MT 59101; 406-657-3120.
Rylee, age 1, is placed with her aunt and uncle who are on a fixed budget. She would love some learning toys and big bouncy balls. She wears size 12-month clothes and size 4 diapers. Contact Child and Family Services, 2525 Fourth Ave. N., Suite 309, Billings, MT 59101; 406-657-3120.
Emily and Justin are a sibling group placed with their aunt and uncle who have three children of their own and are on a tight budget. Emily is 2 years old and likes baby dolls and learning toys. She wears size 3T clothing, toddler size 7 shoes and size 5 diapers. Justin likes monster trucks and Hot Wheels. He wears a size 10/12 clothing and boy’s size 3 shoes. Contact Child and Family Services, 2525 Fourth Ave. N., Suite 309, Billings, MT 59101; 406-657-3120.
A sibling group of five is living with their grandmother. Emma is 4 years old and likes toys that are based around child cooking sets. She also enjoys picture books. Jax is 5 years old and enjoys playing with Nerf guns. He is also interested in child archery kids. Damon is 7 years old and interested in Lego sets and puzzles. He could use a new winter hat and gloves. Olivia is 11 years old. She wears a women’s size small and likes plain yoga pants. She’d like a new curling iron, a wet brush and other hair accessories. Dexter is 15 years old and would like a new a new pair of size 11 tennis shoes, new socks, and t-shirts and sweatshirts in size large. Contact Child and Family Services, 2525 Fourth Ave. N., Suite 309, Billings, MT 59101; 406-657-3120.
Zoey is an 8-year-old girl. She enjoys playing with Blume dolls and L.O.L. Surprise! toys and watching movies. Zoey wears a size 10. Contact Child and Family Services, 2525 Fourth Ave. N., Suite 309, Billings, MT 59101; 406-657-3120.
Misty and her three children, an 8-year-old son, 7-year-old daughter and 4-year-old son, recently moved into a shelter away from the children’s father. Shortly after moving to the shelter, they found out the father died. The children’s belongings such as clothes, toys and other necessities were burned in a fire. The oldest son enjoys playing games on his phone. The older daughter loves dresses and princesses. The younger daughter enjoys playing with Legos and anything “Paw Patrol.” While Misty is currently unemployed, the family is trying to regain what they lost while mourning over the loss of the children’s dad. Misty could use gift cards for food and toys as the holiday season fast approaches. Contact Explorers Academy~A Head Start Program, 615 N. 19th St., Billings, MT 59101; 406-245-7233, ext. 278.
Ava is a 9-year-old girl who struggles with sensory processing disorder. Ava could really benefit this Christmas by trying a Sensory Pea Pod. Ava would also like a mermaid tail blanket. Contact Child and Family Services, 2525 Fourth Ave. N., Suite 309, Billings, MT 59101; 406-657-3120.
Sibling group of two, Isabella, age 2, and Axel, age 4, live with their uncle. Isabella wears a 3T and could use new pajamas and some winter clothes. She also needs learning toys. Axel wears size 4 regular. He likes Batman, Superman, and anything involving superheroes. Contact Child and Family Services, 2525 Fourth Ave. N., Suite 309, Billings, MT 59101; 406-657-3120.
Isabella, age 8, and Sophia, age 7, are siblings living with their grandparents. The girls love the same things and share all their toys. They’d like My Little Pony and Littlelest Pet Shop toys. Both girls also asked for some coloring books and new markers. Contact Child and Family Services, 2525 Fourth Ave. N., Suite 309, Billings, MT 59101; 406-657-3120.
Evan is a 2-year old boy who loves everything to do with Tonka trucks, play cars, dirt bikes and 4-wheelers. Evan wears size 2T. Contact Child and Family Services, 2525 Fourth Ave. N., Suite 309, Billings, MT 59101; 406-657-3120.
Maislee is a 2-year-old girl who enjoys playing with dolls, “feeding” toy babies, and interactive toys. Contact Child and Family Services, 2525 Fourth Ave. N., Suite 309, Billings, MT 59101; 406-657-3120.
Titus is a 5-year old who hopes for his first skateboard (children’s size). He also likes playing fun games with his foster family and hopes for the Pie-Face game. He wears a size 6 in clothes. Contact Child and Family Services, 2525 Fourth Ave. N., Suite 309, Billings, MT 59101; 406-657-3120.
Kace and Sara are siblings. Kace, age 10, could use a new pair of size 8-1/2 snow boots and size large winter coat. Kace likes the colors blue, green and black. Kace also asked for the Game of Life this Christmas. Sara hopes for a new bomber-style winter hat. She enjoys making jewelry, especially bracelets. She wears size 3X clothing and likes wearing black. Contact Child and Family Services, 2525 Fourth Ave. N., Suite 309, Billings, MT 59101; 406-657-3120.
Kali is 14 years old. She enjoys reading fiction books and listening to audiobooks. She could use a new pair of headphones that go over the ears (not earbuds). Kali also loves to go to the movies with friends and would enjoy a gift card to a movie theater. Contact Child and Family Services, 2525 Fourth Ave. N., Suite 309, Billings, MT 59101; 406-657-3120.
Amanda is a 13-year-old living with her single father, Bud, who works but does not make a lot of money at his job. Amanda would like art supplies, Champion brand clothing, size 16 in pants and XL in shirts. Amanda would also like size 16 jeans and size XL pullover hoodies. She would also like makeup and makeup palettes. Contact Child and Family Services, 2525 Fourth Ave. N., Suite 309, Billings, MT 59101; 406-657-3120.
Bonnie, age 2, lives with her mother Sandra who works full time but does not have enough money to afford much for Christmas. Bonnie likes Minnie Mouse, “Paw Patrol” and “Peppa Pig” toys. Contact Child and Family Services, 2525 Fourth Ave. N., Suite 309, Billings, MT 59101; 406-657-3120.
Lola and Billie are in foster care. Lola, age 10, would like L.O.L. Surprise! dolls, size 10/12 shirts and pants, and size 2 shoes. Billie, age 8, would like action figures, Pokemon cards, size 7/8 shirts and pants, and size 12 shoes. Contact Child and Family Services, 2525 Fourth Ave. N., Suite 309, Billings, MT 59101; 406-657-3120.
Bobbie is a single mother caring for her three children, Tommy, age 6, Lisa, age 10, and Grant, age 14. Bonnie works full time but does not have enough money to afford what the children would like for Christmas. Tommy would like a play electric guitar, Legos, Minecraft or Spider-Man action figures, pants in size 10 husky, shirts in size 12 and shoes in size 4. Lisa would like L.O.L. Surprise! dolls, arts and crafts kits, superhero action figures, science kits and animal-themed toys (especially wolves). Bobbie could use some clothing including size XL leggings, size XL shirts, size 14-16 jeans, size XL hoodies and scented hygiene products. Contact Child and Family Services, 2525 Fourth Ave. N., Suite 309, Billings, MT 59101; 406-657-3120.
Owen is a 4-year-old with developmental needs. He needs developmental toys for ages 3 years and older, especially toys that focus on speech interaction. He has a single father and some of the recommended toys are outside of the budget. Owen wears size 5T in clothes and shoes. He loves stuffed animals and the color green. Contact Child and Family Services, 2525 Fourth Ave. N., Suite 309, Billings, MT 59101; 406-657-3120.
Hayden, a 7-year-old boy, and Harley, a 6-year-old girl, live with maternal cousins. The home is currently an unlicensed home so the cousins support the children all on their own. Hayden loves Pokemon, “Toy Story” and Nerf guns. He needs winter clothes and boots. He wears size 8 in pants, M in shirts and 4 in shoes. Harley loves to draw and play dress-up. She would like hair accessories and anything “Frozen” themed. She needs winters clothes and wears size 7 pants, S/M shirts and size 3 boots. Contact Child and Family Services, 2525 Fourth Ave. N., Suite 309, Billings, MT 59101; 406-657-3120.
A sibling group of three live with their mother on a limited income. Zack, age 8, wears size 8/9 shirts and size 4 shoes. He could use some new clothes including socks and underwear. He’d enjoy some new earbuds to listen to music. Karen, age 5, wears size 6/7 clothing and size 12 shoes. Jessica, age 4, wears size 5/6 shirts and size 8 shoes. She likes “Frozen” and playing with dolls. She and her sister love to play with dolls together and also play dress-up. The three children have a new baby kitten, so they’d like some toys for the pet. Their mom has not asked for anything, but she has been working hard to get these kids back by herself; a gift card for dinner or shopping somewhere would be nice for her. Contact Child and Family Services, 2525 Fourth Ave. N., Suite 309, Billings, MT 59101; 406-657-3120.
Seth is 16 years old. He wears size medium shirts. He is into beanies and hats. He enjoys hanging out with friends so some games would help. He could use some new socks in men’s size 10 as well. A gift card to Target so he could do his own shopping would be appreciated. Contact Child and Family Services, 2525 Fourth Ave. N., Suite 309, Billings, MT 59101; 406-657-3120.
Noah is 14 years old. He likes the video game Call of Duty and plays a lot, so a new controller for his Xbox would be welcome. He would benefit from a gift card to Target. He would also like a Call of Duty shirt and wears size XL. Contact Child and Family Services, 2525 Fourth Ave. N., Suite 309, Billings, MT 59101; 406-657-3120.
David, age 12, enjoys playing the online game Among Us. He wears shirt size 14/16 and would like an Among Us shirt or keychain. He wears size 4 shoes and likes Nike. He is into video games, especially Amibo. He would like a gift card to go shopping. David is extremely intelligent and working hard at bettering his circumstance. Contact Child and Family Services, 2525 Fourth Ave. N., Suite 309, Billings, MT 59101; 406-657-3120.
Jeremy is a 14 year old residing with his grandmother. Jeremy would like shoes in men’s size 11, pants in men’s size 28x34, shirts in size large, as well as polymer clay, drawing materials, and Old Spice or Axe products. Contact Child and Family Services, 2525 Fourth Ave. N., Suite 309, Billings, MT 59101; 406-657-3120.
Jax, age 8, and Lye, age 3, are a boy and girl placed with their maternal aunt and uncle. The family does their best to support the children but a little help at Christmas would go a long way. Jax needs winter clothing. He wears children’s size medium shirts, children’s size 8 pants, and size 3 shoes. He loves Mario Kart and anything that has to do with Mario Brothers. He also likes Legos and cars. Lye also needs winter clothing. She wears size 4T tops and bottoms and toddler size 4T/9 shoes. She loves baby dolls and playing dress-up. Lye loves “Frozen” characters Anna and Olaf, singing and dancing. Though their aunt and uncle did not request anything for themselves, the agency suggests a gift card for a night out would be a nice treat. Contact Child and Family Services, 2525 Fourth Ave. N., Suite 309, Billings, MT 59101; 406-657-3120.
A single mom who has worked hard to get her children back into her care struggles financially and could use a little help for Christmas. Jack, age 6, wears children’s size 7 pants, children’s size medium shirts, and children’s size 13 shoes. He loves robots, squishies and sports things. He has asked for a Nerf gun. Mom is asking for help with winter clothes and pajamas for him. Jay is a 5-year-old girl who wears children’s size 7 pants, children’s size small shirts, and children’s size 13 shoes. She loves unicorns, puppets and dolls. Mom is asking for help with winter clothes, especially leggings and pajamas for her. Mom did not ask for anything herself but some self-care products would be appreciated. A wonderful thing about this family is Mom is trying to give back to others who are in her same spot. She is often found talking and supporting others after court hearings. She encourages them and helps when she can. She has taken on a supporting role to many parents going through the same journey of recovery. Contact Child and Family Services, 2525 Fourth Ave. N., Suite 309, Billings, MT 59101; 406-657-3120.
Thomas, age 16, lives in foster care. He has a job working after school and on weekends and has saved money to buy himself a used car. Thomas would very much appreciate some basic items including a black full-size bed sheet set, gum, sunflower seeds, peanut M&M’s and a soft blanket. Thomas likes to shop at Ross and would appreciate gift certificates to the store. Contact Child and Family Services, 2525 Fourth Ave. N., Suite 309, Billings, MT 59101; 406-657-3120.
Mary, a single mother, works full time and could use some help at Christmas for her two boys, Scott and Michael, ages 11 and 9. Mary would like clothing for her children: shirts in size 10 and 12, pants in size 10 and 12, and shoes in size 2 and 3. Mary would also appreciate women’s shirts in size XL for herself. Contact Child and Family Services, 2525 Fourth Ave. N., Suite 309, Billings, MT 59101; 406-657-3120.
Jerry is a single father working full time to support himself and his daughter, 3-year-old Elaine. Jerry could use some extra help at Christmas with presents for his daughter including: size XL pullover hoodies, size L graphic tee shirts (especially brands Thrasher and Santa Cruz), perfume, soaps or other products from Bath and Body Works, a twin-size comforter and bedding that are blue or red, size 8-1/2 Van’s shoes, size 9 ripped-style jeans, size M Champion sweatpants and e.l.f. cosmetics. Jerry would appreciate a large collage-style picture frame that has the ability to display many pictures so he can have photos of himself and his daughter in the home. The family could also use a set of knives and pots and pans. Contact Child and Family Services, 2525 Fourth Ave. N., Suite 309, Billings, MT 59101; 406-657-3120.
Almost 1-year-old George is currently in foster care and could use footie pajamas in size 9-12 months, socks, learning toys, a size 12-month snowsuit, baby wipes and other clothing in size 9-12 months. Contact Child and Family Services, 2525 Fourth Ave. N., Suite 309, Billings, MT 59101; 406-657-3120.
Mabel is a single mother of four children: Tina, age 18; Debbie, age 14; Sue, age 11; and Trevor, age 5. Mabel works full time to support the family but does not have enough income to be able to afford all the children would like for Christmas. Tina has asked for king-size bedding, Bluetooth headphones, socks size men's XL and size women’s 8 bikini underwear. Debbie would appreciate Bluetooth headphones, a Bluetooth speaker, LED lights for her bedroom, size 4 skinny pants, size junior medium shirts and size medium jammies. Sue would like Bluetooth headphones, LED lights for her room, a big pack of colored pencils, size 0 skinny pants, size small shirts and size junior small jammies. Trevor is asking for a race car and track, kinetic sand, craft sets, pants, shirts and jammies, all in size 6/small. The family would also like an Instant Pot and set of dishes. Contact Child and Family Services, 2525 Fourth Ave. N., Suite 309, Billings, MT 59101; 406-657-3120.
Susan is mother to Chelsey, age 7, and Christopher, age 8. Susan works part time and co-parents with the children’s father. Susan is not able to work full time as Christopher has extensive issues which do not allow him to go to daycare. The father works full time and contributes to the care of the children as much as he can. Both the children would like inexpensive tablets for Christmas. Clothing for the children is requested. Chelsey needs underwear, socks, pants and shirts, and wears girls size 10/12 clothing and size 3 shoes. Christopher wears size 8 or 9 shirts, size 8 pants, size 8 underwear and size 2 shoes. Contact Child and Family Services, 2525 Fourth Ave. N., Suite 309, Billings, MT 59101; 406-657-3120.
Jackie and Stew have two teenage children of their own and are fostering their grandchild, Bruce, age 2. Both work full time but need assistance with items at Christmas. Bruce needs children’s size 7 snow boots and size 3T clothes. He loves reading books. The teenage girls also could use clothing and wear size 12 and 14 pants and XL shirts. Contact Child and Family Services, 2525 Fourth Ave. N., Suite 309, Billings, MT 59101; 406-657-3120.
Glen and Blair have significant health issues and are hard-working parents of a 16 year old boy. Their son likes colorful sweatshirts in size men’s XL and wants a pair of Van’s shoes in size men’s 7.5. Glen and Blair could use gift cards to Albertsons, Walmart or Holiday Stationstores to help make ends meet this holiday season. Blair’s wish is for a vacuum for their apartment. Please make Christmas donations by Dec. 16. Contact Family Promise of Yellowstone County, 10 South 26th St., Billings, MT 59101; 406-294-7432.
Natasha is 11 years old. She enjoys volleyball, cross country and gymnastics. She would like her own tablet as well as a new hair straightener and other hair accessories. She needs new clothes and wears children’s size 12 pants and children’s size XL and women’s size XS shirts. Natasha loves animals and has cats. Contact Child and Family Services, 2525 Fourth Ave. N., Suite 309, Billings, MT 59101; 406-657-3120.
Amie, age 7, will use a wheelchair permanently and would really like a scooter that would fold up as well as a swing for her room that she is able to sit in which will help her with relaxing. She loves Barbie dolls and would really like some new Barbie dolls and a Barbie car. She also likes L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G. dolls and would like some of those and an O.M.G. dollhouse. Contact Child and Family Services, 2525 Fourth Ave. N., Suite 309, Billings, MT 59101; 406-657-3120.
Amber is 5 years old. She wears girls size 7/8 clothes. Amber really likes anything having to do with the character Ariel from “The Little Mermaid.” She enjoys playing with Barbie dolls and would really like some new Barbie dolls and Barbie clothes. Amber also enjoys doing puzzles, coloring and reading. Contact Child and Family Services, 2525 Fourth Ave. N., Suite 309, Billings, MT 59101; 406-657-3120.
Haley is 15 years old. She wears size large in women’s clothing and women’s size 9 shoes. She needs a new winter coat this year. Haley is very artistic and would like some new drawing and painting supplies. She would also enjoy a painting easel. She is starting to really get into makeup and eager to start a makeup collection. Contact Child and Family Services, 2525 Fourth Ave. N., Suite 309, Billings, MT 59101; 406-657-3120.
Marcus, age 3, wears size 5T clothing. Marcus enjoys music and likes piano toys and phone toys. He really likes to play with dinosaurs. His favorite show is “Paw Patrol.” Marcus also likes anything having to do with Spider-Man. Contact Child and Family Services, 2525 Fourth Ave. N., Suite 309, Billings, MT 59101; 406-657-3120.
Alice is a 2-year-old girl who likes “Teletubbies” and “Paw Patrol.” She wears size 2T. Contact Child and Family Services, 2525 Fourth Ave. N., Suite 309, Billings, MT 59101; 406-657-3120.
Brittney, age 5, likes “Paw Patrol,” “Vampirina,” and riding her bike and scooter. Brittney wears size 5T clothing. Contact Child and Family Services, 2525 Fourth Ave. N., Suite 309, Billings, MT 59101; 406-657-3120.
Candy is a 5-year-old girl who likes music, art and playing pretend. She wears children’s size 4/5 clothing. Contact Child and Family Services, 2525 Fourth Ave. N., Suite 309, Billings, MT 59101; 406-657-3120.
David, a 7-year-old boy, likes music, soccer and art. He also likes “Zombies 2” and “Descendants.” Contact Child and Family Services, 2525 Fourth Ave. N., Suite 309, Billings, MT 59101; 406-657-3120.
Elizabeth is a 12-year-old girl who likes outdoor activities and hair accessories. Contact Child and Family Services, 2525 Fourth Ave. N., Suite 309, Billings, MT 59101; 406-657-3120.
Frank is a 4-year-old boy who likes monster trucks and cars. He wears size 4T clothing. Contact Child and Family Services, 2525 Fourth Ave. N., Suite 309, Billings, MT 59101; 406-657-3120.
Greg, age 3, likes “Sesame Street,” reading books, and cars and trucks. He wears size 3T clothing. Contact Child and Family Services, 2525 Fourth Ave. N., Suite 309, Billings, MT 59101; 406-657-3120.
Hailey is an 8-year-old girl who likes reading books, nail polish, and craft activities. She wears size 8-10 clothing. Contact Child and Family Services, 2525 Fourth Ave. N., Suite 309, Billings, MT 59101; 406-657-3120.
Isaac is a newborn boy who needs age-appropriate toys and clothing. He wears size 3-6 months. Contact Child and Family Services, 2525 Fourth Ave. N., Suite 309, Billings, MT 59101; 406-657-3120.
Joseph is almost 5 years old and lives with his paternal grandmother. He had been in and out of homes, as his parents have had trouble with drugs, so his grandmother decided to take care of him. In a one-week period she has lost two very close family members. While transitioning into a new home, affording the funerals, as well as mourning over her family, her biggest concern is taking care of her grandson. Joseph loves Legos, robots and monster trucks. Grandma could also use gift cards for food and house necessities. Contact Explorers Academy~A Head Start Program, 615 N. 19th St., Billings, MT 59101; 406-245-7233, ext. 278.
Jane is a 3-year-old girl who likes Minnie Mouse, coloring and baby dolls. Jane wears size 3T clothing. Contact Child and Family Services, 2525 Fourth Ave. N., Suite 309, Billings, MT 59101; 406-657-3120.
Ken, a 7-month-old boy, needs age-appropriate toys and clothing in size 6-9 months. Contact Child and Family Services, 2525 Fourth Ave. N., Suite 309, Billings, MT 59101; 406-657-3120.
Leo is a 4-year-old boy who likes cars, sports and playing outside. Contact Child and Family Services, 2525 Fourth Ave. N., Suite 309, Billings, MT 59101; 406-657-3120.
Mike, a 5-year-old boy, likes cars, building things and coloring. Mike wears size 5-6 clothing. Contact Child and Family Services, 2525 Fourth Ave. N., Suite 309, Billings, MT 59101; 406-657-3120.
Nancy, a 5-year-old girl, likes dolls, Squibs, and reading books. Nancy wears size 5T clothing. Contact Child and Family Services, 2525 Fourth Ave. N., Suite 309, Billings, MT 59101; 406-657-3120.
Penelope is a 6-year-old girl in kindergarten. She likes hair accessories and dolls. Penelope wears size 6/7 or 7/8 clothing. Contact Child and Family Services, 2525 Fourth Ave. N., Suite 309, Billings, MT 59101; 406-657-3120.
Quinn, a 2-year-old girl, likes baby dolls, Trolls, and educational type games. She wears size 4T clothing. Contact Child and Family Services, 2525 Fourth Ave. N., Suite 309, Billings, MT 59101; 406-657-3120.
Rachel, age 3, likes baby dolls, Spider-Man and “Frozen.” She wears size 5T clothing. Contact Child and Family Services, 2525 Fourth Ave. N., Suite 309, Billings, MT 59101; 406-657-3120.
Suzy is a 1-year-old girl who likes “Sesame Street,” (especially Elmo) and Baby Shark. She is in need of Huggies Little Movers size 5, and clothing size 24 months. Contact Child and Family Services, 2525 Fourth Ave. N., Suite 309, Billings, MT 59101; 406-657-3120.
Tim is a 5-year-old boy in kindergarten. He would benefit from educational activities and toys. He wears size 5/6 clothing. Contact Child and Family Services, 2525 Fourth Ave. N., Suite 309, Billings, MT 59101; 406-657-3120.
Ursula is a 16-year-old girl who likes art, drawing, coloring and makeup. Contact Child and Family Services, 2525 Fourth Ave. N., Suite 309, Billings, MT 59101; 406-657-3120.
Laila, age 3, is a sweet little girl who struggles with speech, but is bright and loves everything a little girl would typically love. She wears size 4T/5T clothing. Contact Child and Family Services, 2525 Fourth Ave. N., Suite 309, Billings, MT 59101; 406-657-3120.
17-year-old Sharin battles addiction. She is trying her best to do well. She is in a tough spot right now, and the agency believes a gift would be a good thing for her. Sharin wears a size M tops and leggings, and size 8 shoes. Like all teens, she would enjoy a gift card for shopping or to a fast food restaurant. Contact Child and Family Services, 2525 Fourth Ave. N., Suite 309, Billings, MT 59101; 406-657-3120.
One-year-old Ariana is in foster care. She wears size 3T clothing. She would be grateful for any type of learning toys. Contact Child and Family Services, 2525 Fourth Ave. N., Suite 309, Billings, MT 59101; 406-657-3120.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!