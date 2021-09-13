High Plains Book Awards Finalist: 'August' by Callan Wink

The world captured by Callan Wink’s novel feels as familiar as breathing Montana air. August, the protagonist of his evocative coming of age tale, is often an observer, and through him, Wink introduces us to people we might have gone to school with or met in some small prairie town, the kind with little houses whose walls contain history but have seen better days. In spare, unsentimental prose, he lays out the details of August’s life, treating his daily work as a ranch hand with the same weight as more poignant moments like the memory of a girl in a yellow swimsuit diving fearlessly off a railroad trestle into the Yellowstone River.

August begins his life on a Michigan dairy farm; as the novel opens, his parents have separated, and his mother moves him to Livingston, MT. In his new town, he plays football, drinks, experiences love, and then heartache, for the first time. An ugly incident during a bonfire kegger shakes him, leading him to drift away from his mother’s college hopes and eventually to a job as a ranch hand. There he meets Tim, the unhappy son of his boss’s neighbor and rival, who takes it upon himself to pull August into his life. Tim tells August stories about his older, now deceased, brother, introduces him to the local Hutterite community, and teaches him how to dance in hopes of creating a wingman for himself at the local rodeos. Meanwhile, the young man contends with his changing relationships with his parents along with acting as sounding board to his cantankerous boss.