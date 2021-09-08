High Plains Book Awards Finalist: 'Borderlands' by Mark Vitaris

Editor's note: "Borderlands" is a finalist in the Art & Photography book category of the 2021 High Plains Book Awards.

It could be a bison carcass. Or a discarded buckboard. But what the photograph taken near Rosefield, Saskatchewan, depicts is a stove-in automobile, make and model unknown. Situated in the heart of Mark Vitaris’s photographic essay “Borderlands” – a finalist in the High Plains Book Awards – this portrait of abandonment enacts the prairie’s “melancholic beauty, an oasis of solitudes where you can feel the wind blow the dust of ages.” It summarizes centuries of lonely travel along what is now the Canadian-United States border.

Some coffee-table books have pretty pictures. Some dole out interesting facts in captions and asides. But “Borderlands” offers more: a harmonic synthesis of beautiful photography, thoughtful prose, and historical research. Vitaris begins and ends with William James’s notion of “stream of consciousness,” in which time “is the form of feeling, the form of sensibility.” Accordingly, both the book and the landscape it captures are informed by this blending of time and emotion.