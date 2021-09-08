High Plains Book Awards Finalist: 'Borderlands' by Mark Vitaris

Editor's note: "Borderlands" is a finalist in the Art & Photography book category of the 2021 High Plains Book Awards.
It could be a bison carcass. Or a discarded buckboard. But what the photograph taken near Rosefield, Saskatchewan, depicts is a stove-in automobile, make and model unknown. Situated in the heart of Mark Vitaris’s photographic essay “Borderlands” – a finalist in the High Plains Book Awards – this portrait of abandonment enacts the prairie’s “melancholic beauty, an oasis of solitudes where you can feel the wind blow the dust of ages.” It summarizes centuries of lonely travel along what is now the Canadian-United States border.
Some coffee-table books have pretty pictures. Some dole out interesting facts in captions and asides. But “Borderlands” offers more: a harmonic synthesis of beautiful photography, thoughtful prose, and historical research. Vitaris begins and ends with William James’s notion of “stream of consciousness,” in which time “is the form of feeling, the form of sensibility.” Accordingly, both the book and the landscape it captures are informed by this blending of time and emotion.
Vitaris’s black-and-white photography rejects the Ansel Adams model of depicting monumental natural features that defy human participation. Rather, it renders almost unbearably intimate the prairie grasses, barbed wire fencing, cloud formations, old pumpjacks, and motel signage gone to ruin. Clearly, the land is vast, but Vitaris captures its emotional eddies: a church interior, an antique sled leaning against an interior wall, two once-plush chairs stripped to their springs.
Beyond these poignant reminders of vanished lives, Vitaris finds tragedy. He tells of Sitting Bull’s exile in Canada and his forced reentry into the United States, driven by hunger and privation. But he also finds endurance, as exemplified by eighty-two-year-old Boyd Stevens, who, having failed to catch “the last train out of town” – in 1958 – is one of seven remaining inhabitants of Orion, Alberta. And, though long gone, Blackfeet Roma “Gyp” Samples of Glacier County, Montana, lives on in the tales of her grandson Danny Barcus.
Mark Vitaris’s “Borderlands” is a book to immerse oneself in. Read the prose and walk into the photographs in one sitting, if possible, to follow his emotional journey and experience how time can stop, move forward, and double back on itself.
Cara Chamberlain is a writer and editor in Billings, Montana. Her books are “Hidden Things,” “The Divine Botany,” “The Lament of the Antichrist and Other Poems,” and “To Gaze Upon Their Loveliness” (forthcoming).