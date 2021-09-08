High Plains Book Awards Finalist: 'Dear Hearts' by Barbara Miller Biles

Editor's note: "Dear Hearts" is a finalist in the Short Story category of the 2021 High Plains Book Awards.

A finalist in the Short Story category of the High Plains Book Awards, Barbara Miller Biles’ collection of stories considers the lives of a group of quirky women (and one man), their families, friends, lovers and acquaintances as they move through a varying group of life situations. Initially we meet Silvia and Geneva and follow their experiences from their teenage to adult years during the turbulent ‘60s and ‘70s, a time of changing values and mores.

The section entitled “Surreal Hearts” indulges in a bit of magical realism before settling down to earth with tales of love and loss. The “Janet Stories” concern a somewhat eccentric woman of a certain age, in denial about a potential cancer diagnosis, and her unique ways of relating to her apartment building’s other tenants.