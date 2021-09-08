High Plains Book Awards Finalist: 'Dear Hearts' by Barbara Miller Biles

Editor's note: "Dear Hearts" is a finalist in the Short Story category of the 2021 High Plains Book Awards.
A finalist in the Short Story category of the High Plains Book Awards, Barbara Miller Biles’ collection of stories considers the lives of a group of quirky women (and one man), their families, friends, lovers and acquaintances as they move through a varying group of life situations. Initially we meet Silvia and Geneva and follow their experiences from their teenage to adult years during the turbulent ‘60s and ‘70s, a time of changing values and mores.
The section entitled “Surreal Hearts” indulges in a bit of magical realism before settling down to earth with tales of love and loss. The “Janet Stories” concern a somewhat eccentric woman of a certain age, in denial about a potential cancer diagnosis, and her unique ways of relating to her apartment building’s other tenants.
Reminiscence, regret and tragedy are themes in the “Sorry Hearts” section of the book, which includes my favorite story about a man who has always loved tigers, attempting to come to terms with his father’s suicide which had occurred when he was a boy. He inherits a painting done by his father just before his death and contemplates the consequences of the fact that he was never able to read his father’s suicide note. He never stopped hurting. The writing in this story is moving and poignant, and it made my heart ache.
Not all age groups – I’m thinking of the TikTok generation here – may relate well to stories about older people in earlier times, but the themes are universal no matter the ages of the characters or the times in which the stories are set. However, the main focus concerns the myriad types of relationships and life experiences which are part of the human condition. Biles has just about covered it all with clear and concise writing.
Jaime Stevens is a fiber artist and avid reader.