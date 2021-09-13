High Plains Book Awards Finalist: 'Field Notes for the Self' by Randy Lundy

Editor's note: Randy Lundy is a finalist in the Indigenous Writer category of the 2021 High Plains Book Awards.

Randy Lundy, member of the Barren Lands (Cree) First Nation, has twice been a finalist in the High Plains Book Awards, first as a 2019 poetry finalist for “Blackbird Song” and now as a 2021 Indigenous Writer finalist for “Field Notes for the Self.”

In “Field Notes for the Self,” Lundy’s poems sprawl across the page, many of them prose poems, with the clear, honest tone of Buckowski without Buckowski’s more sordid sensibilities. However, where a Buckowski poem often stands by itself, the strength of Lundy’s poems come from the effect produced by reading the entire collection. Here, the reader has to be patient as Lundy works against himself by shaping poetry into note-taking and meaning into materiality.

His collection mimics the naturalist’s notebook, often moving from poem to poem through natural observations – i.e., season, weather, birds – which creates an almost groundhog-day-like effect for the reader, but also flattens common talk into ritual, freeing Lundy to explore the limitations of the symbolic.