High Plains Book Awards Finalist: 'Field Notes for the Self' by Randy Lundy

Editor's note: Randy Lundy is a finalist in the Indigenous Writer category of the 2021 High Plains Book Awards.
Randy Lundy, member of the Barren Lands (Cree) First Nation, has twice been a finalist in the High Plains Book Awards, first as a 2019 poetry finalist for “Blackbird Song” and now as a 2021 Indigenous Writer finalist for “Field Notes for the Self.”
In “Field Notes for the Self,” Lundy’s poems sprawl across the page, many of them prose poems, with the clear, honest tone of Buckowski without Buckowski’s more sordid sensibilities. However, where a Buckowski poem often stands by itself, the strength of Lundy’s poems come from the effect produced by reading the entire collection. Here, the reader has to be patient as Lundy works against himself by shaping poetry into note-taking and meaning into materiality.
His collection mimics the naturalist’s notebook, often moving from poem to poem through natural observations – i.e., season, weather, birds – which creates an almost groundhog-day-like effect for the reader, but also flattens common talk into ritual, freeing Lundy to explore the limitations of the symbolic.
He resists metaphor: “The moon is not/thin as a fingernail/clipped. Not quicksilver/quick, or embryonic slick” (Naming the Moon). He contradicts memory: “You say, Sickle Moon, although you have never seen a sickle, except/once” (Sickle Moon). And he finds words lacking: “They have their own names for each of us and each of the things we/think we know” (Spirit of the Season).
Yet, in all his efforts to elevate the natural and diminish the symbolic, Lundy’s Ch’an Buddhist influence is most pronounced. The close reader will discover Lundy’s poems strewn with Easter eggs about the Cree people where memory, and meaning, exist outside the singular lens of self. Here, the natural and the symbolic are unified:
Look at the tree. It, too, is burdened with memory. . ./Imagine it: black
feathers growing in the place of spring/-pale leaves, and the lifting away, the
surge of the thick trunk, long roots/dragging in the blue air like the still-dark hair
of an old Cree woman.//Listen. She is singing. (First of December)
Austin Grant Bennett teaches writing at MSUB City College where he is a 2020-2021 MUS Teaching Scholar.