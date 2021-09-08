High Plains Book Awards Finalist: 'Harvey Holds His Own' by Colleen Nelson, illustrations by Tara Anderson

Editor's note: "Harvey Holds His Own" is a finalist in the Children's Book category of the 2021 High Plains Book Awards.

Harvey is a West Highland terrier without any anthropomorphizing. Yet when he returns to Brayside Retirement Villa in this sequel to award-winning “Harvey Comes Home,” Harvey knits his community just like the human protagonists who love him do. This middle-grade book treats its readers affectionately, as does good old-fashioned British literature: earnestly yet appreciatively of graceful choices.

Harvey’s owner, Maggie, begins to volunteer at Brayside for a school service project. She is concerned that the boy, Austin, who in the prior volume kept a lost Harvey unnecessarily, is a scary presence there. Maggie grows from the commitments to community that she recognizes in the staff, then in the residents, and then in herself.

Author Nelson transcribes her characters’ thoughts thoughtfully and respectfully. Her voice is simple, direct, mild, yet observant. Nelson’s choices of tone, style and content ring proudly G-rated Canadian in their respect for character and motivations, as when Maggie realizes the truth of what’s bothering her: “Maybe she’s outgrowing [her friends], and not the other way around.”