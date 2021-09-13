High Plains Book Awards Finalist: 'In the Shadow of Dora' by Patrick Hicks

Editor's note: “In the Shadow of Dora” by Patrick Hicks is a finalist in the Fiction category of the 2021 High Plains Book Awards.

Previous High Plains Book Award finalist Patrick Hicks has an excellent novel in the running for this year’s Fiction award. “In The Shadow of Dora” is a slim but powerful book that explores a man’s life at two very different and pivotal moments in history.

Eli Hessel is a Jew, plucked from Auschwitz, where all his family had been executed, and taken as slave labor to Dora-Mittelbau. Dora is a secret Nazi installation hidden inside a German mountain, where their prisoners are brutally forced to build the V-2 rockets that will be launched to terrorize the enemy, especially in London. Eli fully expects to be worked to death, or randomly murdered at any moment as so many of his fellow slave laborers are. The first half of the book outlines his grim, terrifying, and precarious life at Dora.