High Plains Book Awards Finalist: 'Journeyman: The Story of NHL Right Winger Jamie Leach' by Anna Rosner

“Journeyman: The Story of NHL Right Winger Jamie Leach” chronicles the determination of a young man to play hockey professionally. Jamie experienced many obstacles to reaching his goal of playing in the NHL, but he persevered with the advice and support of his father Reggie, a former professional player. Reggie and Jamie are the only father and son of Indigenous descent to both have their names on the Stanley Cup. This book is a finalist in the Young Adult category for the High Plains Book Awards.

Author Anna Rosner’s research for this biography included many hours of interviews with Jamie and his family. Rosner wrote the book as a first-person narrative, which makes the reader feel as if they are hearing the events of Jamie’s life directly from him. The story of Jamie and his Cherry Hill friends playing ball hockey in the streets of their neighborhood captures this feeling: “We were ten kids playing our hearts out, t-shirts soaked with sweat, with only the setting sun as our score clock. We checked, spun, and yelled at the referee’s bad calls. We’d argue about whether or not the puck went in the net, because it was too dark to see. At nightfall, the mothers would start appearing on the street, calling us in. Sometimes, they’d sit on the grass and watch, cheering us on, or yelling ‘CAR!’ if someone happened to drive by” (24). This excerpt from the book also provides an illustration of Jamie’s passion for the game and the author’s engaging yet simple writing style.