High Plains Book Awards Finalist: 'Revery: A Year of Bees' by Jenna Butler

Editor's note: Jenna Butler is a finalist in the Woman Writer category of the 2021 High Plains Book Awards.

Jenna Butler and her husband Thomas live on an off-grid, organic farm in the boreal forests of northern Alberta. Along with an orchard, greenhouse and gardens, they tend bees. Butler shares that she went into beekeeping as a desperate attempt at recovery and renewal from years of harm and injury as a teen. “I needed to know how to face pain, so I turned to the bees.” Butler, an acclaimed poet and professor of creative writing at Red Deer College, is a finalist in the Woman Writer category of the High Plains Book Awards with “Revery: A Year of Bees.”

One definition of revery is a fantastical visionary or impractical idea. In this touching, expansive and clear-eyed memoir, Butler connects her personal journey of healing to our need to address the global climate crisis. “You go into beekeeping knowing you will be stung, but along the way, you learn that if your energy and your practice are correct, you’ll be able to build relationships with those bees over time.”