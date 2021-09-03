High Plains Book Awards Finalist: 'Second Wind' by Patricia Frolander

The section entitled “Drought” takes on the most interesting metaphors in the book. Frolander plays with the idea of drought – something lacking, deficient, dried up. There is a scarcity of life that occurs, not just the idea of a barren landscape without water.

“For Sale” portrays a 94-year-old rancher dictated by age and ailment taking witness to the loss of his youth, his autonomy, and legacy: “The house lists west, yawning in sunshine as he peeks through a small bedroom window where his children were conceived; his children, who now print sale bills cataloging his life’s work” (35).

One of the most powerful poems of the book, “Weakness in the Mind,” in the final section, “Fresh Grass,” captures the concept of “Second Wind” in a most unexpected way. A sickly wife reveals her husband’s infidelity to friends. They are sure she is wrong, tired – weak minds run in the family. “He’s not that kind of cowboy” (63). When the truth is exposed, the second wind is revealed.

Charity Dewing graduated from Pacific University, Oregon with an MFA in creative writing, and works at MSUB in the English department.

