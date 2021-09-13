High Plains Book Awards Finalist: 'Shakespeare in Montana: Big Sky Country’s Love Affair with the World’s Most Famous Writer' by Gretchen E. Minton

Editor's note: “Shakespeare in Montana: Big Sky Country’s Love Affair with the World’s Most Famous Writer” by Gretchen E. Minton is a finalist in the Nonfiction category of the 2021 High Plains Book Awards.

Minton takes us on a tour of Montana, highlighting places in the state where Shakespeare’s plays have been performed. She weaves in portraits of individuals and groups that brought the Bard to the state. Jim Bridger, though illiterate, so appreciated the poet that he (allegedly) found people to read Shakespeare aloud to him, and most recently, the well-known Montana Shakespeare in the Parks program, developed in the 1970s, has brought professional performances of Shakespeare to Helena, Missoula, Great Falls, and Billings – and to over fifty smaller towns, a program that has attracted national recognition.

Shakespeare is at the heart of this book, and Minton helps the reader understand that his work endures because of its beauty, its power, and its grounding in human experience. That grounding made Shakespeare a success in his own day and accounts for his repeated emergence throughout Montana history.