High Plains Book Awards Finalist: 'Taken by the Muse' by Anne Wheeler

Editor's note: “Taken by the Muse" by Anne Wheeler is a finalist in the Nonfiction category of the 2021 High Plains Book Awards.

In her introduction to “Taken by the Muse,” author Anne Wheeler recounts a surprise late-hour phone call from her favorite writer, Margaret Laurance. Wheeler had adapted one of Laurence’s short stories into film, but this was their first time speaking directly. Laurence gives a stamp of approval on Wheeler’s adaptation (what a relief!), then counsels her: “you must be capable of understanding the reality of others…you need to get inside their very being. If you can do that, you will share their sense of discovery, their most intimate moments; and the revelations that unfold will drive you forward.”

Driven to pay this advice forward herself, Wheeler invites readers into her thrilling personal history as filmmaker, adventurer, daughter, student…telling tales from near her original home in Alberta and across the globe. Dual-wielding confidence and curiosity, her writing deftly shifts between journeys of self-discovery and worldly exploration. Varied, exciting, and circuitous as her path may have been, she manages always to redirect attention to the big picture, looking past the spectacle to strike at the heart of things.