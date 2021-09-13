High Plains Book Awards Finalist: 'Taken by the Muse' by Anne Wheeler

Editor's note: “Taken by the Muse" by Anne Wheeler is a finalist in the Nonfiction category of the 2021 High Plains Book Awards.
In her introduction to “Taken by the Muse,” author Anne Wheeler recounts a surprise late-hour phone call from her favorite writer, Margaret Laurance. Wheeler had adapted one of Laurence’s short stories into film, but this was their first time speaking directly. Laurence gives a stamp of approval on Wheeler’s adaptation (what a relief!), then counsels her: “you must be capable of understanding the reality of others…you need to get inside their very being. If you can do that, you will share their sense of discovery, their most intimate moments; and the revelations that unfold will drive you forward.”
Driven to pay this advice forward herself, Wheeler invites readers into her thrilling personal history as filmmaker, adventurer, daughter, student…telling tales from near her original home in Alberta and across the globe. Dual-wielding confidence and curiosity, her writing deftly shifts between journeys of self-discovery and worldly exploration. Varied, exciting, and circuitous as her path may have been, she manages always to redirect attention to the big picture, looking past the spectacle to strike at the heart of things.
The first story takes us to 1971, to Wheeler’s early globetrotting days, when she worked as an assistant to her Harvard archaeologist fiancé in southern Kenya. Trouble strikes when she breaks off their engagement. “I realized that, in truth, I loved the freedom of being a loner, of taking the path uncharted,” she writes. She then flees across the Tanzanian border, taking an infamous, hazardous highway. When her car breaks down, she is stranded in the dark, an 18-wheeler blindly barreling toward her.
Fortunately, a group of locals rescues her at the last moment. However, she is not out of the weeds yet; her car needs fixing and their leader, the only English speaker among them, is wary to accept her into their thatch-roof village.
Yet, despite lingual and cultural barriers, she reaches into her toolkit of music, compassion, quick wit, and good humor, winning his trust. “We will always remember the mwandishiwahabari (‘storyteller’ in Swahili) from the far North, with her tiny skirt and big voice.”
Wheeler’s brazen spirit will capture readers, too. A master storyteller in a man’s world, her femininity both an asset and a hurdle, her big voice a bridge across time and place that needs to be heard, or read, to be believed.
Pete Tolton is a Billings-based artist, writer, and filmmaker whose in-progress documentary films, “Edge of the Plains” and “Return,” are slated for release in 2021 and 2022, respectively.