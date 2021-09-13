High Plains Book Awards Finalist: 'The Grizzly in the Driveway: The Return of Bears to a Crowded American West' by Robert Chaney

Editor's note: “The Grizzly in the Driveway: The Return of Bears to a Crowded American West" by Robert Chaney is a finalist in the Nonfiction category of the 2021 High Plains Book Awards.

Robert Chaney’s ambitious nonfiction book, “The Grizzly in the Driveway: The Return of Bears to a Crowded American West,” gives the reader everything they could possibly want to know about the grizzly bear situation in Montana (as well as surrounding states and provinces). Chaney names the players, the organizations, the ideologies, the livelihoods and what’s at stake for all sides, and does so with remarkable objectivity. This is a difficult task, considering there are radically different visions, but the author covers the delicate balance brilliantly, thanks largely to his 30 years of journalism, much of which has involved grizzly-related issues.

Chaney writes of Hutterites having to guard their ranches with electric fences, hunters hopeful for a grizzly tag, mountain bikers wanting more access, Native Americans wanting to preserve a species they consider sacred, the history behind the listing grizzlies as an Endangered Species and the reasoning behind delisting them. He also shines a light on how social media has changed the relationship between tourist and grizzly, turning several bears into viral sensations people try to track down in the park.