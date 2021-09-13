High Plains Book Awards Finalist: 'The Grizzly in the Driveway: The Return of Bears to a Crowded American West' by Robert Chaney

Editor's note: “The Grizzly in the Driveway: The Return of Bears to a Crowded American West" by Robert Chaney is a finalist in the Nonfiction category of the 2021 High Plains Book Awards.
Robert Chaney’s ambitious nonfiction book, “The Grizzly in the Driveway: The Return of Bears to a Crowded American West,” gives the reader everything they could possibly want to know about the grizzly bear situation in Montana (as well as surrounding states and provinces). Chaney names the players, the organizations, the ideologies, the livelihoods and what’s at stake for all sides, and does so with remarkable objectivity. This is a difficult task, considering there are radically different visions, but the author covers the delicate balance brilliantly, thanks largely to his 30 years of journalism, much of which has involved grizzly-related issues.
Chaney writes of Hutterites having to guard their ranches with electric fences, hunters hopeful for a grizzly tag, mountain bikers wanting more access, Native Americans wanting to preserve a species they consider sacred, the history behind the listing grizzlies as an Endangered Species and the reasoning behind delisting them. He also shines a light on how social media has changed the relationship between tourist and grizzly, turning several bears into viral sensations people try to track down in the park.
Most voices in “Grizzly” share their grizzly (or grisly, for that matter) encounters as part of their introductions, which makes Chaney’s book a highly entertaining read. Some are mind-blowing, especially that of disabled Vietnam vet Leo Turner, who stabbed a 500-pound grizzly at his home near Bigfork.
Considering the complexities of wildlife management, not all the book reads like a thriller. There is a lot to chew on here, but it’s worth it, and Chaney keeps the reader’s attention by personalizing the perspectives. There is just as much sympathy for predator-weary ranchers as there are for the grizzlies themselves, whose struggle is also personalized in chapters such as “Ethyl’s Ramble.”
“The Grizzly in the Driveway” is a timely, important read about much more than how humans are trying to co-exist with such a formidable wild mammal. Chaney’s book raises moral questions about what kind of West we want to live in. There are ultimately more questions than answers; the solutions remain up to us.
Charlie Denison is an award-winning journalist and freelance writer who lives with his wife in Lewistown, Montana.