High Plains Book Awards Finalist: 'The Historians' by Cecilia Ekbäck

Editor's note: Cecilia Ekbäck is a finalist in the Woman Writer category of the 2021 High Plains Book Awards.

Mystery novel readers looking for more than the usual detective fare will welcome Canadian author Cecilia Ekbäck’s “The Historians,” a finalist in the High Plains Book Awards’ Woman Writer category.

Set in the author’s native Sweden of 1943, “The Historians” opens true to form as a murder mystery with an amateur sleuth. But the narrative soon assumes a noir tinge of crime fiction, turns thriller with all its chills, slips into the haze of espionage fiction, and emerges as a historical novel of dark political and humanitarian issues reverberating beyond its World War II setting.

When her college friend Britta is found brutally murdered, Laura Dahlgren searches for both motive and killer that lie somewhere within the labyrinth of bureaucratic, furtive, and insidious politics.