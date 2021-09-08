High Plains Book Awards Finalist: 'The Indian’s Pony' by Gerald Anthony Shipman

Editor's note: "The Indian's Pony" is a finalist in the Art & Photography book category of the 2021 High Plains Book Awards.
Have you ever wondered how bronze sculptures are created? Or thought, “What is the oldest animal sculpture in existence?” Or wished for fine color prints of Western art sculptures? Your book is right here as Gerald Anthony Shipman has explained and illustrated in this fine, concise and beautifully photographed book.
“The Indian’s Pony” is a finalist this year in the High Plains Book Awards’ Art and Photography category. As the cover text explains, “Sculptor Gerald Shippen is known for his exquisite figurative sculptures of Native Americans, horses, and wildlife. Shippen’s recent creation, ‘The Indian’s Pony,’ was inspired by his life-long interest in and study of North American Plains horse culture. In this book, the sculptor invites us on two parallel journeys of discovery: the metamorphosis of a sculpture from clay to bronze, and the evolution of a diminutive forest-dwelling mammal into the magnificent mount of the nomadic Plains tribes.”
What is amazing are all of the preparations needed to get to the final art piece. I found fascinating the construction of the pony, using the écorché process which is French for “flayed.” This means the artist first builds an armature and then forms the bone and muscle structure of the horse before covering it up with the clay skin. This is all preparatory to the bronze casting and application of the patina. All that meticulous work goes unseen in the finished product unless you purchase this book. It is a marvel.
Also included are vignettes on horse evolution and their introduction to the New World. I highly recommend this book to all art lovers and those curious about how art works are created and come to fruition.
Louis Wolff is an avid reader and volunteer for several community organizations.