High Plains Book Awards Finalist: 'The Indian’s Pony' by Gerald Anthony Shipman

Editor's note: "The Indian's Pony" is a finalist in the Art & Photography book category of the 2021 High Plains Book Awards.

Have you ever wondered how bronze sculptures are created? Or thought, “What is the oldest animal sculpture in existence?” Or wished for fine color prints of Western art sculptures? Your book is right here as Gerald Anthony Shipman has explained and illustrated in this fine, concise and beautifully photographed book.

“The Indian’s Pony” is a finalist this year in the High Plains Book Awards’ Art and Photography category. As the cover text explains, “Sculptor Gerald Shippen is known for his exquisite figurative sculptures of Native Americans, horses, and wildlife. Shippen’s recent creation, ‘The Indian’s Pony,’ was inspired by his life-long interest in and study of North American Plains horse culture. In this book, the sculptor invites us on two parallel journeys of discovery: the metamorphosis of a sculpture from clay to bronze, and the evolution of a diminutive forest-dwelling mammal into the magnificent mount of the nomadic Plains tribes.”