High Plains Book Awards Finalist: 'The Nighthawk’s Harmonica: A Montana Roundup Story' by Marcia Melton

Editor's note: "The Nighthawk’s Harmonica: A Montana Roundup Story" is a finalist in the Children's Book category of the 2021 High Plains Book Awards.

Long nights on the wild Montana prairies can be lonely for the Nighthawk, the youngest cowboy charged with keeping horses calm during a roundup. But fourteen-year-old Will holds a gift in his hands – a harmonica his grandmother brought from Germany. Author Marcia Melton tells his tale in “The Nighthawk’s Harmonica: A Montana Roundup Story,” a High Plains Book Awards finalist in the Children’s Book category.

Sitting atop his horse, Will keeps watch during the midnight hours. Staying alert for danger while making lazy circles around the animals, the Nighthawk plays his harmonica. Sounds drift across the star-filled sky, calming skittish horses.

At daybreak, Will heads back to camp to help Cookie, the cook, make breakfast for the whole crew. As the Nighthawk, Will can only catch up on sleep when he finishes his chores. His routine rarely changes. Until one night, he dozes off, only to wake up to the breaking of dawn.