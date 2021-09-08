High Plains Book Awards Finalist: 'Vermin: Stories' by Lori Hahnel

Editor's note: "Vermin: Stories" is a finalist in the Short Story category of the 2021 High Plains Book Awards.

The short stories in “Vermin” bring to light how humans can infest and plague each other or themselves. Author Lori Hahnel, a three-time Journey Prize nominee and contributor to over forty publications in North America, Australia, and the U.K., interweaves yearning, defeat, loss, and love with music.

While rushing through the streets of Paris, Constantia stops dead in her tracks when she sees a portrait of an old lover, Frederic Chopin who has passed away. The photograph captures him disguised in an overcoat and cravat when he was ill and near death’s door. She is nostalgic for the passion they once shared, “First love, the man I never got over.” Yet when they were together, he never completely gave himself to her.