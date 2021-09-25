High Plains Book Awards winner: 'A Corner of Space and Time: Lee Nye’s Eddie’s Club Portraits' by Jean Belangie-Nye, Aaron Teasdale, and Benjamin Ferencz

Editor's note: "A Corner of Space and Time: Lee Nye’s Eddie’s Club Portraits" is the winner in the Art & Photography book category of the 2021 High Plains Book Awards.

There is a bar in Missoula, Montana – really more of a “joint” – where in the ‘60s and early ‘70s Lee Nye, photographer, artist and bartender, captured images of men, many of whom we now refer to as the Greatest Generation. These portraits reflect hard luck people who remembered the Great Depression; some served in two These veterans felt they had outlived their usefulness to society, lonely has-beens who found comfort in the company of their own kind.

Lee Nye’s father had worked on the railroad, a hardscrabble life. Lee could recognize and capture the lost look of his subjects unlike Richard Avedon who, at that time, was more focused on the presentation.

Nye had success as a commercial photographer. He bounced around between California, Louisiana and New Orleans studying photography and tending bar, finally ending up in Missoula where he attended the University of Montana and bartended at Eddie’s Club.