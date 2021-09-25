High Plains Book Awards winner: 'A Corner of Space and Time: Lee Nye’s Eddie’s Club Portraits' by Jean Belangie-Nye, Aaron Teasdale, and Benjamin Ferencz

Editor's note: "A Corner of Space and Time: Lee Nye’s Eddie’s Club Portraits" is the winner in the Art & Photography book category of the 2021 High Plains Book Awards.
There is a bar in Missoula, Montana – really more of a “joint” – where in the ‘60s and early ‘70s Lee Nye, photographer, artist and bartender, captured images of men, many of whom we now refer to as the Greatest Generation. These portraits reflect hard luck people who remembered the Great Depression; some served in two These veterans felt they had outlived their usefulness to society, lonely has-beens who found comfort in the company of their own kind.
Lee Nye’s father had worked on the railroad, a hardscrabble life. Lee could recognize and capture the lost look of his subjects unlike Richard Avedon who, at that time, was more focused on the presentation.
Nye had success as a commercial photographer. He bounced around between California, Louisiana and New Orleans studying photography and tending bar, finally ending up in Missoula where he attended the University of Montana and bartended at Eddie’s Club.
He would take Eddie’s Club regulars to the alley behind the bar, drape a black cloth against the wall and get the shot. The guys trusted him, after all. Nye listened to their stories, lent them money and he was their bartender. He gave them an identity.
What struck me about the book is not only the remarkable photographs telling their story on every wizened face, no guile, but how Eddie’s Club kept a running tab on changing times. Following the railroad worker old-timers, the bar was frequented by the university writers including James Welch, Richard Hugo, artists Waddell and Autio. Then came the “long-hairs,” beatniks. All were welcome. The old-timers had a new audience, one who would buy the beer.
When I first opened the book, I wanted narrative accompanying each photograph, not just the name on the page. But I realized that would ruin the purity of the shots. Each story comes at the back of the book, as the “face” tells it all.
There is also an interview with Lee Nye from 1993. The Missoula Art Museum has a selection of the original photographs. “This book codifies the career of photographer Lee Nye and elevates him to national importance, placing him in the broader context of great fine art photography," said Brandon Reintjes, senior curator at the MAM. "The recognition Nye deserves is long overdue, but this book helps correct this oversight and greatly aids our understanding and appreciation of this chapter in Missoula history.”
Shari Nault, chair, High Plains Book Awards, author of “Buffalo Tango,” a novel.