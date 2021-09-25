High Plains Book Awards winner: 'Black Water' by David A. Robertson

Editor's note: "Black Water" is the winner in the Creative Nonfiction Book and David A. Robertson was nominated in the Indigenous Writer category of the 2021 High Plains Book Awards.
In “Black Water,” David A. Robertson tells a multi-layered story of what it means to be Cree, from Canada’s brutal cultural erasure and the resulting racism to his father’s stories of deep connection to the land, and the importance that stories be passed down from one generation to the next to understand the complicated threads of Cree identity.
His father’s absence during Robertson’s youth left deep scars; he felt he had to deal with overt racism by himself, without guidance. How was he to develop a positive identity when names of “monkey boy” or “burnt toast” were thrown at him? How was he to feel confident enough in his Cree identity to address an audience member’s statement that the elder Robertson was probably absent because he was a drunk. Instead, stunned and humiliated, he remained silent. “Silence is complicity,” he writes, acknowledging that nonconfrontation sends a message of approval.
At the age of 82, Robertson’s father asks his son to accompany him as he returns to his family’s trapline in northern Manitoba, the land he’d left over seven decades before. It is on this journey that Robertson begins to unravel the truths of the father’s absence and the cultural erasure the Canadian government sought to put into practice between 1913 and 1932. “Our objective is to continue until there is not a single Indian in Canada that has not been absorbed into the body politic, and there is no Indian question.”
Conversations unveil his father’s life. He wasn’t absent because of drunkenness; he was developing programs and working with Aboriginal communities to change Indigenous education through preservation of the language while also preserving the culture and earning two honorary Ph.D.’s for his work. These long overdue conversations allow for healing, exposing truths and addressing long-held misconceptions.
America and Canada share a history of Indigenous erasure, and it is a history too few people are familiar with. “Black Water” is an important book that examines that history and its outcomes as it relates to a family, in poignant, compassionate, and painfully honest ways. It is a finalist in the 2021 High Plains Book Awards in both the Creative Nonfiction and the Indigenous Writer categories.
Susan Harness is the author of “Bitterroot: A Salish Memoir of Transracial Adoption,” a multiple award winner of 2019 High Plains Book Awards.