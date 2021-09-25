High Plains Book Awards winner: 'Black Water' by David A. Robertson

Editor's note: "Black Water" is the winner in the Creative Nonfiction Book and David A. Robertson was nominated in the Indigenous Writer category of the 2021 High Plains Book Awards.

In “Black Water,” David A. Robertson tells a multi-layered story of what it means to be Cree, from Canada’s brutal cultural erasure and the resulting racism to his father’s stories of deep connection to the land, and the importance that stories be passed down from one generation to the next to understand the complicated threads of Cree identity.

His father’s absence during Robertson’s youth left deep scars; he felt he had to deal with overt racism by himself, without guidance. How was he to develop a positive identity when names of “monkey boy” or “burnt toast” were thrown at him? How was he to feel confident enough in his Cree identity to address an audience member’s statement that the elder Robertson was probably absent because he was a drunk. Instead, stunned and humiliated, he remained silent. “Silence is complicity,” he writes, acknowledging that nonconfrontation sends a message of approval.