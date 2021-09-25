High Plains Book Awards winner: 'Ghosts Still Linger' by Kat Cameron

Editor's note: “Ghosts Still Linger” is the winner in the Poetry category of the 2021 High Plains Book Awards.
In her book of poetry, “Ghosts Still Linger,” Kat Cameron challenges the reader with an inventive illustration of how the ideology of ghosts are perceived.
The winner in the High Plains Book Awards Poetry category, the cover features the famous sharpshooter Annie Oakley, a star of Buffalo Bill's Wild West show – both of whom are featured in the book. While the poems are layered in metaphors and creative challenges for the conceptualization of ghosts, there is also a strong undercurrent of feminism, which is illustrated through deep-seated matriarchs, Mother Nature, and women of the Wild West.
The book features three segments and various dogmas of ghosts: our grief and memories of departed loved ones, the “lost souls” who never quite fulfilled their destiny, the phantoms of charred landscapes after natural disasters, and the ghosts of legends – which is ultimately what every ghost is to the beholder.
Cameron eases the reader in, first providing a common (but not literal) sense of a ghost. “Blue Scarf” rings truth to the reader, sharing a connective experience about new loss blending with the latest living memories of that very life. It calls to the reader to identify that mourning is simultaneously a single experience and group bereavement:
“Before the funeral, her daughters invite us into the bedroom. Heaped high on the bed, all the scarves she’d worn. I choose a blue, the colour of her eyes. Later, in the church, each niece is wrapped in the sign of mourning” (3).
Cameron’s writing is unfussy – the imagery speaks for itself and provides an authentic relationship with the reader to understand the ghost even if they have not seen it.
The final segment, “Lightening over Wyoming,” is a homage to legendary women of the West – specifically Louisa Cody (wife of Buffalo Bill) and Annie Oakley, who famously shot the ashes from her husband’s cigarettes:
“She was no threat to the men that complimented her,” (61).
Cameron’s work echoes feminine resilience. From the aging matriarch, the burning earth, and lost children to the unsung heroes of the past trying to survive in the world of man.
Charity Dewing graduated from Pacific University, Oregon with an MFA in creative writing, and works at MSUB in the English department.