High Plains Book Awards winner: 'Ghosts Still Linger' by Kat Cameron

Editor's note: “Ghosts Still Linger” is the winner in the Poetry category of the 2021 High Plains Book Awards.

In her book of poetry, “Ghosts Still Linger,” Kat Cameron challenges the reader with an inventive illustration of how the ideology of ghosts are perceived.

The winner in the High Plains Book Awards Poetry category, the cover features the famous sharpshooter Annie Oakley, a star of Buffalo Bill's Wild West show – both of whom are featured in the book. While the poems are layered in metaphors and creative challenges for the conceptualization of ghosts, there is also a strong undercurrent of feminism, which is illustrated through deep-seated matriarchs, Mother Nature, and women of the Wild West.

The book features three segments and various dogmas of ghosts: our grief and memories of departed loved ones, the “lost souls” who never quite fulfilled their destiny, the phantoms of charred landscapes after natural disasters, and the ghosts of legends – which is ultimately what every ghost is to the beholder.