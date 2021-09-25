High Plains Book Awards winner: 'If Sylvie Had Nine Lives' by Leona Theis

Editor's note: “If Sylvie Had Nine Lives” is the winner in the Short Story category of the 2021 High Plains Book Awards.

About every tenth book I read discourages me from even trying to write, simply because they are that good. Leona Theis’ short story collection, “If Sylvie Had Nine Lives,” rises to this level. Yet I must write about this short story collection to encourage you to seek it. Also, I need to thank the Canadian community for deeply nurturing its writers, as anyone associated with the High Plains BookFest and Book Awards the past decade will agree.

The stories proceed chronologically within Sylvie’s life, but there the simplicity stops. After writer Theis thoroughly enchants readers with Sylvie’s charm and humanity, we learn again and again that she’s a petty thief and chronic adulterer. Don’t dismiss her, though. She feels and reacts to whatever environment she’s in, living fully in the moment. It’s a tough pill for those who follow the rules consistently. Maybe Sylvie finds joy and learns more than bean-pusher “yes” types, I pondered about halfway through this fascinating collection. However, Theis keeps moving the range of possibilities forward, as readers witness Sylvie’s profound ruts, surges, and catastrophes.