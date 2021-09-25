High Plains Book Awards winner: 'On a Good Horse' by Darby Karchut

Editor's note: "On a Good Horse" is the winner in the Children's Book category of the 2021 High Plains Book Awards.

After the death of his mother, Alex Nash is uprooted to Colorado to spend the summer with his estranged father. Torn with heartache and apprehensive about living with a man he hardly knows, Alex begins a journey of healing and reconciliation on the back of his new horse, Rio.

The winner of the High Plains Book Awards’ Children’s Book category, Darby Karchut’s 2020 book, “On a Good Horse,” is a heartfelt story addressing subjects such as grief, love, and family. The power of the book is Karchut’s ability to masterfully weave these complex topics with adventure and fun.

Karchut narrates the story by alternating viewpoints between Alex and Rio, AKA Good for a Fight. Through their distinct voices, the story comes alive demonstrating the unique connection between humans and horses. During their adventures, Alex navigates his unfamiliar surroundings, faces his loss, and challenges his pre-conceived notions about his father. Through the ups and downs, Alex grows in appreciation for his new life. After all, “It’s easier to carry the bad when you’re mounted on a good horse.”