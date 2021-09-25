High Plains Book Awards winner: 'Ruthie Fear' by Maxim Loskutoff

Editor's note: "Ruthie Fear" by Maxim Loskutoff is the winner in the Fiction category of the 2021 High Plains Book Awards.

Maxim Loskutoff’s short story collection, "Come West and See" was a co-winner (along with Tom McGuane) for a 2019 High Plains Book Award. Those stories examined the lives of young men struggling in vain attempts to control the environment, women, politics, and ultimately their future.

Loskutoff’s debut novel, "Ruthie Fear," is a 2021 winner in the fiction category. This round, the main character is a young woman also struggling, but trying to find a way to survive her changing environment, toxic masculinity, politics and environmental crisis. As you would expect, the novel is more nuanced, complex and spans a longer time period. It is also one of most powerful and resonant novels of 2020.

Montana’s Bitterroot Valley is the setting, a quickly changing landscape. As wood mills are closing and traditional low-income jobs are disappearing, trophy homes for millionaires and trophy hunts for out-of-state visitors are becoming the new norm. Sound familiar? Ruthie Fear is the protagonist in this contemporary coming-of age story. The story is both a warning of the impending environmental crisis and an omen of class warfare percolating in the American West.