High Plains Book Awards winner: 'Shakespeare in Montana: Big Sky Country’s Love Affair with the World’s Most Famous Writer' by Gretchen E. Minton

Editor's note: “Shakespeare in Montana: Big Sky Country’s Love Affair with the World’s Most Famous Writer” by Gretchen E. Minton, a finalist in the Nonfiction category, is the winner of the Big Sky Award in the 2021 High Plains Book Awards.
Minton takes us on a tour of Montana, highlighting places in the state where Shakespeare’s plays have been performed. She weaves in portraits of individuals and groups that brought the Bard to the state. Jim Bridger, though illiterate, so appreciated the poet that he (allegedly) found people to read Shakespeare aloud to him, and most recently, the well-known Montana Shakespeare in the Parks program, developed in the 1970s, has brought professional performances of Shakespeare to Helena, Missoula, Great Falls, and Billings – and to over fifty smaller towns, a program that has attracted national recognition.
Shakespeare is at the heart of this book, and Minton helps the reader understand that his work endures because of its beauty, its power, and its grounding in human experience. That grounding made Shakespeare a success in his own day and accounts for his repeated emergence throughout Montana history.
Minton gathered material by visiting libraries, consulting archival collections, newspapers and magazines, and most impressively, by crisscrossing the state to visit places and meet people to write this book. She provides photographs of people, places, and archival materials to illustrate her thinking and her journeys.
Despite the research in the backbone of this work, this is readable, engaging book. Minton has illustrated her study with fascinating mini-histories of famous and not-so-famous characters: William Preston Clark, George Catlin, Charlie Russell, Norman Maclean, Mary Sheehan Ronan, Helena Modjeska, Jess Lee Brooks, and the students of Ursuline Academy in Great Falls.
Anyone interested in Shakespeare will love this book. Those interested in Montana history will love it too, and those interested in both should drop everything to read it.
JP Mandler has taught English, French, and Latin. In his retirement he spends most of his days reading.