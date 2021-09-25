High Plains Book Awards winner: '“The Response of Weeds: 'A Misplacement of Black Poetry on the Prairies' by Bertrand Bickersteth

Editor's note: "A Misplacement of Black Poetry on the Prairies" is the winner in the First Book category of the 2021 High Plains Book Awards.

Bertrand Bickersteth’s “The Response of Weeds: A Misplacement of Black Poetry on the Prairies,” the winner of the High Plains Book Award for First Book and finalist in the poetry category, brims with knowledge, beauty, and wisdom.

With dazzling artistry, Bickersteth blends music, history, landscape, and human struggle into a remarkable collection that explores the often-hidden experiences of black people on the northern prairie. This book challenges us to think about how our stories define our places and ourselves, and to see how those left out become invisible within our larger narratives of regional, national, and global identity.

In these poems, Bickersteth resurrects forgotten Albertans of African descent, bringing the stories of black cowboys, pioneers, fur traders, and others into view and showing that black Canadians have long contributed to the history, culture, and land that is Alberta.