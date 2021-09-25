High Plains Book Awards winner: 'Winter Counts' by David Heska Wanbli Weiden

Against this gritty and often desolate landscape, the story unfolds. Virgil Wounded Knee endeavors to set things right for his orphaned 14-year-old nephew Nathan, falsely imprisoned for drug trafficking. Aided by his former girlfriend Marie Short Bear, Virgil navigates two disparate worlds in his attempt to vindicate his nephew. The resultant struggle makes for a highly readable and suspenseful tale.

As a thriller, “Winter Counts” succeeds. But in its subtext, in its examination of Wolakota, living the Lakota way, it soars. To dwell on the reservation in the twenty-first century is to question or reject or embrace all of the lessons that history and the wisdom of the elders has imparted. For every man has his own winter count, his first snow to first snow recorded history. How that story is distilled and how it evolves, particularly for Virgil Wounded Knee, is at the very heart of “Winter Counts.” Thought-provoking and important, “Winter Counts” earns its place as a High Plains Book Awards finalist in two categories.