Montana high school football scores
Thursday
Bozeman 38, Billings Senior 3
Drummond-Philipsburg 48, Cascade 20
North Star 55, Sunburst 19
Shelby 70, Rocky Boy 8
Friday
Arlee 44, Plains 8
Baker 24, Roundup 0
Belt 28, Joliet 8
Big Sandy 60, Box Elder 7
Bigfork 42, Anaconda 0
Billings Central 38, Laurel 3
People are also reading…
Billings West 44, Billings Skyview 7
Bozeman Gallatin 20, Great Falls CMR 17
Bridger 37, Shields Valley 22
Broadview-Lavina 57, Absarokee 0
Chester-Joplin-Inverness 22, Hobson-Moore 7
Chinook 42, St. Regis-Mullan (Id) 26
Corvallis 37, Stevensville 8
Culbertson 59, Plentywood 19
Custer-Hysham-Melstone 56, Fromberg-Belfry 6
Cut Bank 22, Wolf Point 7
Ennis 61, Deer Lodge 8
Dillon 47, Butte Central 14
Eureka 33, Missoula Loyola 7
Fairview 58, Westby-Grenora 8
Florence-Carlton 49, Thompson Falls 8
Forsyth 76, Lodge Grass 0
Fort Benton 58, Harlem 0
Frenchtown 29, Kellogg, Id 20
Glasgow 16, Fairfield 6
Great Falls 49, Belgrade 7
Hamilton 43, East Helena 0
Harlowton-Ryegate-Judith Gap 32, West Yellowstone 24
Havre 26, Glendive 12
Helena 24, Kalispell Glacier 21
Helena Capital 41, Butte 0
Hot Springs 38, Noxon 26
Huntley Project 56, Shepherd 16
Jefferson 19, Big Timber 14
Lone Peak 22, Choteau 18
Malta 49, Conrad 6
Miles City 54, Livingston 0
Missoula Big Sky 20, Missoula Hellgate 19
Missoula Sentinel 70, Kalispell Flathead 7
Park City 27, Broadus 22
Polson 32, Columbia Falls 31
Red Lodge 55, Colstrip 0
Sidney 47, Hardin 12
Simms 58, Seeley-Swan 12
St. Ignatius 44, Charlo 0
Townsend 35, Whitehall 14
Whitefish 43, Ronan 13
Wibaux 42, Jordan 25
Saturday
Centerville 22, Highwood 14
Froid Lake 43, Savage 22
Lewistown 45, Lockwood 0
Power-Dutton-Brady 2, Great Falls Central 0 (forfeit)
Valley Christian 30, Troy 14
Valier 63, Heart Butte 18
White Sulphur Springs 39, Twin Bridges 20